Spring 2014 New York Fashion Week: Our Favorite Beauty Looks So Far!

15 of 30 Imaxtree (3)

Tracy Reese

“The show has a very Latina flavor, and since almost every good, self-respecting Latina girl knows how to do her eyeliner from birth, we went with a dramatic wing,” said lead makeup artist Mally Roncal, who also drew inspiration from her own daughters for the look. “I have three little girls, and when they come down in the morning, they have this cute little puffy eye that looks so fresh and innocent, and I wanted to create the same for Tracy’s girls, so we added a silver eyeliner at the inner corners to reflect that.” A tousled low bun by Ouidad's Morgan Willhite, and graphic nail art from Sally Hansen's Tracylee finished the look.