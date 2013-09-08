Spring 2014 New York Fashion Week: Our Favorite Beauty Looks So Far!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 08, 2013 @ 5:55 pm

While fall has yet to officially begin, the amazing beauty looks showcased on the runways at New York Fashion Week already have us eager for spring! At Tadashi Shoji, models took the catwalk in undone waves and glowing makeup, while Nicole Miller's boho-chic aesthetic came to life with braided updos, ombre nail art, and fuchsia lips. Meanwhile, Jason Wu allowed models to channel their inner Twiggy with mod-inspired eye makeup -- shimmery gold shadow adorned the girls' eyelids while a thick sweep of liner emphasized the crease. We went backstage at each of the shows to get the full breakdown on our favorite runway beauty looks. Click the photo to see each of them now, complete with key tips on how to recreate them!

Libertine

We can't decide what was more eye-catching at Libertine's show-the grunge-inspired makeup, or the intricate nail art. Lead makeup artist and manicurist Katie Jane Hughes defined the models' eyes by using Butter London's Wink Eye Pencil in Union Jack Black ($18; butterlondon.com) along the lower lash line, then smudged it for a rocker-chic feel. Three black crystals were applied below the right eye, and Hughes carried the sparkle to models' manis with holographic foil, crystals, and pom-pom accents over a base coat of Butter London's Union Jack Black polish ($14; butterlondon.com).
Anna Sui

Models hit the runway in two very different-and very wearable-makeup choices. The first set of girls were made up in neutral tones that held an ethereal, boho-chic glow, while the rest wore day-glo aqua eye shadow.
Marc Jacobs

Francois Nars used a sweep of NARS eyeliner in Kaliste ($22; narscosmetics.com) along the inner rim of models' top and bottom lash lines to give the look a splash of color. The girls then donned icy blonde wigs, styled by Redken's Guido Palau. Lead manicurist Marian Newman finished the look by painting on Jacobs' nail polish in Bark ($18; sephora.com), topped off with a row of black Swarovski crystals.
Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson's runways are all about fun, and her spring 2014 line was no different. We especially loved the models' shiny silver nails, topped off with holographic pink glitter.
Ralph Rucci

Now that's one way to give the tried-and-true chignon a new twist. At Ralph Rucci, lead hairstylist Laurent Philippon created an elegant knot to balance the models' avant-garde eye makeup and sparkly digits.
Jeremy Scott

Lead makeup artist Kabuki swept MAC's Fluidline in a yet-to-be-released fuchsia hue into a graphic cat-eye for Jeremy Scott's show. "It's reminiscent of the detailing found in 1950s hot rod cars," he said of his inspiration. The Soft Ochre Paint Pot ($20; maccosmetics.com) blended on the inner corners created a soft ombre effect.
Oscar de la Renta

“The clothes had somewhat of a ’50s and ’60s feel, and I was very inspired by Kim Novak and Tippi Hedren for this look-classic beauties that are timeless and cool,” lead makeup artist Gucci Westman told us of Oscar de la Renta's ethereal makeup. “I’ve also been wanting to do a lip gloss all week, so we’re doing that here. We’re using the Revlon ColorBurst Lip Butters in Pink Lemonade and Juicy Papaya ($8 each; drugstore.com) and are layering the Lip Gloss in Snow Pink ($8; drugstore.com) on top.”
Chadwick Bell

The bold orange lip at Chadwick Bell was complemented by a severe side-part and tousled strands. "Chadwick pulled his inspiration for the hair look from his family trips to Mexico as a child. He loved watching the surfers and was struck by their care-free style and tousled hair," said lead hairstylist Nathan Rosenkranz, who used Alterna products to achieve the low-key finish. "The girls should appear as though they have been surfing and gone without washing their hair for a few days. There is a mix of textures, from matte to glossy, which gives the hair a multi-dimensional look."
ICB by Prabal Gurung

To play off of the futuristic glitter swept onto the models' lids, Katie Jane Hughes painted on a yet-to-be-released opalescent lacquer by Butter London, then layered a strip of holographic foil down the center of the nail.
Christian Siriano

For Christian Siriano's show, manicurist Lisa Logan-who also lacquers up Beyonce's flawless digits-created a nude nail with a vivid yellow stripe with Red Carpet Manicure's Fake Bake and The Perfect Pair ($10 each; redcarpetmanicure.com). "After seeing the colors and prints and collaborating with Christian, I knew we had to do something that was as dramatic and powerful in the lightest way possible to match the collection itself," she said.
Cushnie et Ochs

At Cushnie et Ochs, pointy white talons were adorned with a strip of shiny pewter.
Tibi

Playing off of the label's "traveler" inspiration for the Spring 2014 collection, lead manicurist Jin Soon Choi created a pattern using the visual symbols American nomads in the '20s used to help fellow travelers navigate. The vertical and horizontal lines would indicate if a path is okay to follow.
Lela Rose

Butter London’s Katie Jane Hughes concentrated the brand’s grey Lady Muck lacquer over a coat of the buff-hued Yummy Mummy ($14 each; butterlondon.com) at the base of the cuticle for the Lela Rose show.
Desigual

Using MAC’s polishes in Steamy, Fiestaware, and Impassioned ($16 each; maccosmetics.com) lead manicurist Keri Blair created a reverse half-moon manicure for the models. “It’s a twist on a French manicure in a circle of color on the tip of the nail,” she said.
Tracy Reese

“The show has a very Latina flavor, and since almost every good, self-respecting Latina girl knows how to do her eyeliner from birth, we went with a dramatic wing,” said lead makeup artist Mally Roncal, who also drew inspiration from her own daughters for the look. “I have three little girls, and when they come down in the morning, they have this cute little puffy eye that looks so fresh and innocent, and I wanted to create the same for Tracy’s girls, so we added a silver eyeliner at the inner corners to reflect that.” A tousled low bun by Ouidad's Morgan Willhite, and graphic nail art from Sally Hansen's Tracylee finished the look.
Jill Stuart

Lead hairstylist Odile Gilbert accented the pewter-tinted smoky eye at Jill Stuart with rocker-chic beach waves. She used the Kerastase Mousse Bouffante ($36; kerastase-usa.com) to build volume before blowing out the models' hair, and after creating a middle part with a slight zig-zag pattern, she wound the mid-lengths around a curling iron to form the undone wave. Essie's After School Boy Blazer hue ($8; essie.com) gave their digits a deep navy finish.
Honor

The collections' floral vibe was carried to the models' ponytails, with mini blooms intertwined with their strands. "I was imagining fireflies in a forest to birch trees at the darkest hour before dawn," said designer Giovanna Randall on her inspiration. "I was thinking about transitions, and the idea that the end of something is always the beginning of something else."
Cushnie et Ochs

It was all about sexy simplicity at Cushnie et Ochs, where models showcased a smoldering eye, silver and white talons, and a sleek ponytail on the catwalk. "Because the collection was so clean and chic, we didn't want the hair to overwhelm the clothes, but to accentuate them," said hairstylist Rodney Cutler, who used Redken products. "We kept the look simple with a beautiful ponytail-cool, young, and effortless."
Rebecca Minkoff

Taking inspiration from Latin American beauties like Frida Kahlo and Bianca Jagger, Minkoff's look embodied the feeling of a wide-eyed wanderer with boho-chic braids. "I think a lot of girls like to wear their hair like this in the summer," said lead hairstylist Jeanie Syfu, who used TRESemme products. "The disheveled texture is what makes the look modern. For the makeup, Stila artist Sarah Lucero emphasized the eyes, opting for bold brows, and an ombre eye. "We used a lot of rustic browns, and the lash line is so sexy and defined," she told us. "The brows are definitely a nod to Frida Kahlo." For the nails, manicurist Jill Stuart used the Essie shades in Tart Deco, Butler Please, and Licorice Blanc ($8 each; essie.com) for Southwestern-inspired nail art.
Jason Wu

As a nod to the swingin' sixties, models were decked out in a shimmery shadow, with ultra-mod definition on the crease. Lead hairstylist Odile Gilbert complemented the effect with a sleek, graphic ponytail. She prepped models' strands Kerastase Fibre Architechte ($42; kerastase-usa.com) before blowing strands completely straight, then flat-ironed individual sections to lock in the bone-straight texture. "Pull hair back behind the ears at the nape of the neck to secure a ponytail at the back of the head," Gilbert added.
Prabal Gurung

Pucker up! Models at Prabal Gurung's show complemented their flashy ensembles with day-glo lip colors by MAC.
Tadashi Shoji

MAC makeup artist Lisa Houghton took inspiration from the Tuscany's faded fresco paintings to create the look seen on the Tadashi Shoji runways, and the natural, glowy finish was complemented by undone curls. Lead hairstylist Rodney Cutler used a cocktail of Redken products to impart a soft wave, while an iridescent nail finished the look. Manicurist Katie Hughes used Butter London's lacquers in Yummy Mummy, Hen Party, and the Matte Finish Top Coat ($14 each, and $19; butterlondon.com).
Jenni Kayne

The minimalist makeup look allowed the nude and white half-moon mani-created with OPI's Don't Pretzel My Buttons and Alpine Snow ($8; opi.com)-to command the attention.
Tess Giberson

We're calling it-the look Jin Soon Choi created at Tess Giberson are the anti-nail art manicure. "To offset the 'preppy' feel of certain pieces, we created a distressed, yet chic nail that added an edgy element to the overall look," she said. She applied her own JINSoon nail lacquer in Obsidian ($18; jinsoon.com), then used a makeup sponge to wipe off the color, leaving the hue around the cuticle with varied stripes on the nail bed. Makeup artist Dick Page went went for a smudgy eye, using Shiseido's Shimmering Cream Eye Color in Nightfall ($25; shiseido.com), while James Pecis of Bumble and Bumble topped off the look with a low ponytail.
Christian Siriano

"I wanted the collection to be light, feminine, and romantic," Siriano said. "Like the girl left the beach, but she had a cocktail party to go to, and threw on a dress, bright lip, and a little highlighter." Models took the runway decked out in beachy half-updos, and a pop-of-color lip created by makeup artist Polly Osmond. She applied Hourglass Liquid Rouge Lipstick in Muse ($28; barneys.com), then went easy on the eyes with sheer shadows and a few coats of mascara. Manicurist Lisa Logan, who also lacquers up Beyonce's flawless fingers, created a nude and neon color-blocked pattern using Red Carpet Manicure's Fake Bake, and layered White Hot underneath the bold yellow hue in The Perfect Pair ($10 each; redcarpetmanicure.com) to make the color really pop.
Creatures of the Wind

"The real statment of the makeup look is the satin textured orange lip," said makeup artist James Boehmer, who mixed NARS' Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Red Square ($25; narscosmetics.com) with an upcoming NARS lip pencil for 2014 on the models. Hairstylist Odile Gilbert of Kerastase accented the bold makeup with a low ponytail that held a soft wave.
Rag & Bone

"This look focuses on textures with a matte lip and luminous skin, but it's not about being sweet-she's still a cool Rag & Bone girl," said makeup artist Gucci Westman, who used Revlon's soon-to-be released hues for 2014 on the models. Redken creative consultant Guido Palau opted for tousled ends and sleek roots to continue the feel of different textures onto the hair. "By doing this, I was able to create a modern element to this more natural, grunge look," he said.
Peter Som

In collaboration with Zoya, Som opted for a trio of his green and blue lacquers ($24 for set of 3; zoya.com) for the models' half-moon manicures. Lead hairstylist Eugene Souleiman brough Som's vision of "surf style meets downtown" with an undone knot by spritzing Wella Professionals Ocean Spritz ($16; wella.com) on before forming the low bun.
Nicole Miller

Models at Nicole Miller worked braided updos, bold brows, and a high-octane fuchsia lip at the Spring 2014 show. Butter London's Jane Katie Hughes finished the look with an ombre glitter manicure using the shades in The 444, and The Black Knight ($14 each; butterlondon.com) to create the graduated fade. "The collection was inspired by the opulence, glamour, and beauty of Versailles-the gardens, mirrors, mazes, and chandeliers," said Hughes.
Kate Spade

To complement the polished top knot, makeup artist Neil Scibelli went for a retro makeup look, while Deborah Lippman put a brand new twist on the French manicure. "The inspiration was '50s-era Sophia Lauren with a modern twist," Scibelli said. "I used the Jouer Powder Eye Shadow in Praline all over the lid, and created a thicker black cat-eye with the Liquid Shimmer Eyeliner in Panther ($19 and $22; jouercosmetics.com). I accented with a bold silver-white liner to add dimension and drama." Nail artist extraordinaire Lippmann drew inspiration from a cap-toe shoe to create the pointy manis, using her own shades in Pseudo Silk Kimono and Bad Moon Rising ($19 and $78 for a set of 12; deborahlippmann.com) for the white and silver elements, while a thin line of either Groove is in the Heart, It's Raining Men, or Walking on Sunshine ($17 each, and $18; deborahlippmann.com) added an extra accent.

