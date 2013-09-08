Spring 2014 New York Fashion Week: Our Favorite Beauty Looks So Far!

While fall has yet to officially begin, the amazing beauty looks showcased on the runways at New York Fashion Week already have us eager for spring! At Tadashi Shoji, models took the catwalk in undone waves and glowing makeup, while Nicole Miller's boho-chic aesthetic came to life with braided updos, ombre nail art, and fuchsia lips. Meanwhile, Jason Wu allowed models to channel their inner Twiggy with mod-inspired eye makeup -- shimmery gold shadow adorned the girls' eyelids while a thick sweep of liner emphasized the crease. We went backstage at each of the shows to get the full breakdown on our favorite runway beauty looks. Click the photo to see each of them now, complete with key tips on how to recreate them!
