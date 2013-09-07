Only On InStyle! Go Behind-the-Scenes at Prabal Gurung's Spring '14 Show

Prabal Gurung is known for dressing the First Lady, the Duchess of Cambridge, and countless celebrities, but his shows spark trends in beauty as well as fashion. He invited InStyle to his buzzing studio just 48 hours before the show to give us a behind-the-scenes look at his makeup test with lead makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, who used MAC cosmetics. Of course, we were thrilled to hear all about Gurung's inspiration and the creative process behind the final product. When asked about conceptualizing the beauty look Gurung says, "For me, the starting point has always been the woman and this season it’s very much about celebrating the femininity with just enough bite. The whole theme of the collection is preserving the elegant woman who’s become more of an endangered species now, which means not only preserving but celebrating what a woman means – the curves, the décolletage, everything about her." The show opened with the models literally preserved in a plastic box, coming out onto the runway out one by one. The centerpiece of beauty look is the lip, which Tilbury calls "fluoro-pastel," which she created using Mac Lip Mixes ($15; maccosmetics.com). Tilbury told us the face is inspired by "a kind of mannequin, untouchable feeling of these women. They’re almost so precious they’ve got to kind of be incarcerated into this glass box, and can only come out when taken." Click the photo get an exclusive look at all of the details, straight from Prabal Gurung and his glam squad!

MORE:

• All New York Fashion Week News

• InStyle Editors’ NYFW Survival Guide

• 60-Second Recap: NYFW Day 2