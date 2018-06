New York Fashion Week

The Spanish theme was obvious at this Spring presentation-from the off-center buns, down to the ruffled Christian Louboutins on the models’ feet. The clothes were ruffled too-on the front, on the back, and as trimming on trench coats, dresses, blouses and jackets. But with a diversely stylish front row, it seemed as if the designer was saying that this collection has something for everyone: Juliette Lewis, DJ Leigh Lezark, Emmy Rossum and Leighton Meister all smiled brightly as the edgy-but-pretty looks strode by.See 3.1 Phillip Lim's Spring 2009 fashion show at nymag.com