London Fashion Week’s Most Memorable Beauty Looks

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 24, 2015 @ 1:45 pm

If NYFW is the first to set the beauty trends for fashion month, then London is undeniably the rebel of the bunch, with some of the most colorful looks we've seen so far. At Roksanda Ilicic and Holly Fulton, it was all about bright, neon-toned eyes, while the focus at Topshop Unique (center) was placed on the gorgeous red lip. We love how each effect could easily translate off of the runway, but with designers like Gareth Pugh and Vivienne Westwood, who never play by beauty norms, debuting spring collections as well, the hair and makeup effects only became more experimental from there. From the wearable to the totally wild, scroll down to check out some of our favorite runway beauty looks from London Fashion Week.

1 of 15 ImaxTree

Roksanda Ilincic

Roksanda Ilincic's girls worked 360 degrees of bold blue shadow around the entire eye.

2 of 15 ImaxTree

Topshop Unique

While each model's hairstyle varied, the beautiful red lip remained a constant.

3 of 15 ImaxTree

Holly Fulton

Turn around, bright eyes. Each of the models at Holly Fulton wore day-glo eye shadow paired with a neutral lip, while hairstylist James Pecis added a deliberate cowlick by teasing a few strands at the back of the head. 

4 of 15 ImaxTree

Markus Lupfer

To complement Lupfer's Mexico-inspired lineup, a chrome cat-eye acted as the focal point for the makeup.

5 of 15 ImaxTree

Julien MacDonald

The wet look acted as the all-around beauty trend for MacDonald's spring show, with each girl rocking a glossy smoky eye and slicked-back layers.

6 of 15 ImaxTree (2)

Christopher Kane

At Christopher Kane, makeup was kept clean and minimal—save for the bold brow—and strategically-placed zip ties held models' strands in a ponytail, or flat against the neck.

7 of 15 ImaxTree (2)

Vivienne Westwood

Never one to play by the runway makeup rules, Westwood's girls showed off very unconventional makeup effects, with some models wearing haphazard sweeps of iridescent shimmer across the face, while others had dramatic black shadow streaked all over the eye area.

8 of 15 ImaxTree

Giles

A bright petal lip stood out against the clean skin, while a few coats of mascara gave the eyes subtle definition.

9 of 15 ImaxTree

Daks

Perhaps as a nod to Brigitte Bardot, voluminous half-updos were paired with groomed brows and feather-like lashes.

10 of 15 ImaxTree

Burberry

The deep, vampy lip was the standout element at Burberry, which makeup artist Wendy Rowe created by using the Lip Definer Pencil ($30; sephora.com) and the Lip Velvet Lipstick ($34; sephora.com), both in Oxblood.

11 of 15 ImaxTree

Gareth Pugh

In what might be one of the scariest runway makeup looks we've ever seen, models at Gareth Pugh wore clown-like wigs, lengthy red talons, and stocking caps over their faces, which had makeup applied directly over the top.

12 of 15 ImaxTree

1205

A sole braid situated at the center of the head gave the sleek strands a graphic, triangular appearance at the 1205 show.

13 of 15 ImaxTree

Erdem

"It's a tea-stained eye haunted with a creamy, velvet finish," says makeup artist Val Garland, who used the NARS Multiple in Vientiane ($39; narscosmetics.com) in conjunction with the lip pencil in Het Loo ($26; narscosmetics.com) to create the effect.

14 of 15 ImaxTree

Issa

The thick sweep of black liner along the lower lashes was complemented by a bold cobalt nail.

15 of 15 ImaxTree

Thomas Tait

"Easy on the eyes" wasn't exactly the vibe at Thomas Tait, where models wore thick falsies on both the top and bottom, which had a thin black wire affixed to the tips.

