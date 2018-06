5 of 8 Venturelli/WireImage

Mary J. Blige

Just two days after performing in New York at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors, Mary J. Blige attended the Gucci Spring/Summer 2010 show in Milan. The Grammy award-winning songstress has had a busy month, with the debut of her supporting role in Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself as well as appearances at the Toronto Film Festival and the Emmys.