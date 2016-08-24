Milan Fashion Week

19 of 21 Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images

Bottega Veneta

Tomas Maier showed his mastery of restrained luxury with a collection of sculptural leather separates and classic bags in shades of pumpkin, chocolate, burnt umber and butter yellow. "In this collection, we wanted to explore volume as it relates to material," says Maier. "The aim was to make clothing with a gentle architecture that flows and gives with the body." The series of double-breasted coatdresses will be effortless for the office, while evening was all about textured chiffon in shades of gold. Says Maier, "Our ultimate goal is always the same...to make exceptional pieces that are to keep forever."