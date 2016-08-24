Milan Fashion Week

Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:22 am
Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez
Jet-setting couple Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez (both in Dolce & Gabbana) rode in style to the 50th-birthday celebration of Domenico Dolce. Their horse-drawn carriage pulled up to the Hotel Principe's Club Prive where the A-list crowd was later serenaded by Diana Ross.
Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey, Dolce & Gabbana, Milan Fashion Week
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey
Following dinner at Gold, new parents Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey (both in Dolce & Gabbana) took a chauffered Rolls Royce to the 50th birthday celebration of Domenico Dolce.
Eva Herzigova, Stefano Gabbana, Claudia Schiffer, Dolce & Gabbana, Milan Fashion Week
Eva Herzigova, Stefano Gabbana and Claudia Schiffer
Dolce & Gabbana-clad beauties Eva Herzigova and Claudia Schiffer flanked Stefano Gabbana at the Golden Age party for birthday boy Domenico Dolce. The trio made their entrance in a gilt carriage pulled by white horses.
Rihanna, Gucci, Milan Fashion Week
Rihanna
Gucci girl Rihanna attended the Vanity Fair party in Milan in honor of the magazine's 25th anniversary. The singer arrived with Gucci designer Frida Giannini, who joined fellow fashionistas Alberta Ferretti, Eva Cavalli and Roberta Armani.
Mischa Barton, Milan Fashion Week
Mischa Barton
Stylish star Mischa Barton tried on an ombre gown for the Vanity Fair party. Joely Richardson and Monica Bellucci also paid tribute to the magazine.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Tod's, Derek Lam, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009
Gwyneth Paltrow
Tod's spokeswoman Gwyneth Paltrow hosted a fashionista-packed dinner to celebrate the premiere of the line's Pashmy Dream short film. The actress added a clutch designed by Tod's creative director Derek Lam to a Marni ruffled dress.
Jennifer Lopez, Dolce & Gabbana, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009
Jennifer Lopez
Ciao, Milano! Jennifer Lopez took a sultry stance at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in a lingerie-inspired dress from the designers. The stylish mother of twins recently completed her first triathlon.
Rihanna, Gucci, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009
Rihanna
Ever-daring Rihanna commanded the front row at the Spring 2009 Gucci show. The Barbadian singer donned a minidress from the line along with daring fringed boots from the Fall 2008 collection.
Cate Blanchett, Armani Prive, Giorgio Armani, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009
Cate Blanchett
Superstar Cate Blanchett showed off her svelte shape in Armani Prive at the Giorgio Armani show in Milan. The mom of the three wasn't solo in the front row-Blanchett was joined by her husband, playwright Andrew Upton (not pictured), and one of her young sons.
Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, Dolce & Gabbana, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
New parents Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves traveled to Milan for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. The Texan actor is the face of the label's The One fragrance.
Dita Von Teese, Petra Nemcova, Eva Herzigova, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009
Dita Von Teese, Petra Nemcova and Eva Herzigova
Glamour girls unite! Dita Von Teese, Petra Nemcova and Eva Herzigova (all in Dolce & Gabbana) gathered for the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan.
Kelly Rowland, D&G, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009
Kelly Rowland
Former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland rocked a rustic equestrian chic look by D&G, for the D&G show in Milan. The solo artist also attended the Just Cavalli show.
Solange Knowles, Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009
Solange Knowles
Songbird Solange Knowles got suited up for the Giorgio Armani show in Milan. The singer, who also sat front row at the Emporio Armani show, added eye-popping neon rings to her Emporio Armani checked jacket and skinny jeans.
Katy Perry, D&G, Milan Fashion Week, Spring 2009
Katy Perry
Katy Perry slipped into a little something sheer by D&G for the label's show. The "I Kissed a Girl" singer paired her daring floral blouse with a ladylike knee-length skirt.
