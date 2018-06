6 of 7 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Christian Louboutin and Thandie Newton

After attending the Calvin Klein show and after-party in New York, Thandie Newton crossed the pond for London Fashion Week where she met up with shoe designer Christian Louboutin at the Unique private dinner held at The Ivy. The English actress also took a front row seat at the Jonathan Saunders show later in the week.