Last Season: Stars at Fall 2009 Fashion Week

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger

Recent New York transplants Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson were a well matched pair at Tommy Hilfiger, sporting similar scarves, dark jackets and shades. The duo kissed as they waited for the catwalking to begin and exchanged thoughts about the classic American styles throughout the show. "I liked that [the clothes were] very simple, very real, but with a bit of a twist," said Kruger. "There was a gold lame cocktail dress that was classic in terms of style, but the lame really made it stand out."