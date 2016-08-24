Last Season: Stars at Fall 2008 Fashion Week

Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:22 am
Michael Kors, Victoria Beckham, Heidi Klum, Project Runway Season 4, Fashion Week Day Eight
Michael Kors, Victoria Beckham and Heidi Klum
Project Runway judges Michael Kors and Heidi Klum were joined in the front row by guest-judge Victoria Beckham, at one of the hottest tickets of the week-the Project Runway Season 4 fashion show.

See Project Runway’s Season 4 fashion show at nymag.com
Stephen Lovekin/WireImage
Chris Ivery, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Ellen Pompeo, Helena Christensen, Sean John, Fashion Week Day Eight
Chris Ivery, Sean Combs, Ellen Pompeo and Helena Christensen
The stars turned up at the Sean John show to support Sean Combs at his namesake label's presentation.
Bryan Bedder/Getty
Christy Turlington, Joy Bryant, Perrey Reeves, Julia Stiles, Temperley London, Fashion Week Day Six
Christy Turlington, Joy Bryant, Perrey Reeves and Julia Stiles
Temperley London's front row was lined with models and starlets. Designer Alice Temperley appropriately showed a red-carpet-ready collection of eye-popping dresses and tailored jackets.

See Temperley London's Fall 2008 fashion show at nymag.com.
Andrew H. Walker/Getty
Sheryl Crow, Ralph Lauren, Fashion Week Day Eight
Sheryl Crow
The singer made a surprise appearance at the Ralph Lauren show, where she congratulated the designer and his wife, Ricky, after the catwalking had wrapped up.

See Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2008 fashion show at nymag.com.
Jemal Countess/WireImage
Becki Newton, Monique Lhuillier, Fashion Week Day Five
Becki Newton
The Ugly Betty star, also seen at Marc Jacobs, looked lovely when she checked out Monique Lhuillier's 1930s-inspired collection.

See Monique Lhuillier’s Fall 2008 fashion show at nymag.com.
Bryan Bedder/Getty
James Mischka, actress Jamie King, Ana Ortiz, Eliza Dushku, Mark Badgley, , Badgley Mishka, Fashion Week Day Five
Jaime King, Ana Ortiz and Eliza Dushku
Designers James Mischka and Mark Badgley welcomed Jaime King, Ana Ortiz and Eliza Dushku at their show, which featured feathered dresses, over-the-knee boots and body-hugging Lurex gowns.

See Badgley Mischka’s Fall 2008 fashion show at nymag.com.
Eugene Gologursky/WireImage
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
The supermodel showed everyone just how it's done when she stormed the runway at The Heart Truth's annual Red Dress Collection fashion show.

See The Heart Truth’s Fall 2008 fashion show at nymag.com.
Mark Mainz/Getty
Lauren Conrad, L.A. Fashion Week
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad made her runway collection debut at last year's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Los Angeles. "We just wanted a polished forties look," Conrad said of the clothes. "The line has evolved along with me and my experiences.”

Shop the Lauren Conrad Collection
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Lauren “Lo” Bosworth, Brody Jenner, Lauren Conrad show, L.A. Fashion Week
Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Lauren Bosworth and Brody Jenner
While Lauren Conrad stayed behind the scenes to coordinate her fashion show, her friends and fellow reality TV stars cheered her on from their front row perches.

Shop the Lauren Conrad Collection
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kathy, Rick and Paris Hilton, Benji Madden, Nciholai show, L.A. Fashion Week
Paris Hilton and Benji Madden
Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden joined his girlfriend Paris Hilton-and her parents, Kathy and Rick-to take in the presentation of Nicky Hilton's fall collection for fashion line Nicholai.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Rihanna
Rihanna
Rihanna, who posed next to a classic Chanel rosette, dressed for the show in a brightly-patterned jacket and royal blue pumps.
Eric Ryan/Getty Images
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen
Chanel designer and fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld showed some love to sisters Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen after showing Chanel's fall collection. The twins inspired his fresh and modern take on the legendary brand this season.

See Chanel’s Fall 2008 fashion show at nymag.com
Eric Ryan/Getty Images
Mischa Barton, Milla Jovovich, Paris Fahion Week
Mischa Barton and Milla Jovovich
Just before attending the Miu Miu show, Mischa Barton and Milla Jovovich showed a little shoulder at a Paris Fashion Week party hosted by French actress and model Lou Doillon.
Eric Ryan/Getty
Rihanna, John Galliano, Lucy Liu, Paris Fashion Week
Rihanna and Lucy Liu
Christian Dior designer John Galliano welcomed Rihanna and Lucy Liu at the showing of his Fall 2008 eponymous line. The lavish catwalk was covered with Buddhas and birds, and featured models in clothes inspired by Hollywood in the 1930s.

See John Galliano’s Fall 2008 fashion show at nymag.com
Eric Ryan/Getty
Lindsay Lohan, Fergie, Fashion Week Milan, Dolce & Gabbana
Lindsay Lohan and Fergie
Fashion lovers Lindsay Lohan and Fergie looked absolutely G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S in the front row at the Dolce amp Gabbana show. The design duo presented a collection of western-inspired looks for Fall 2008.

See Dolce amp Gabbana’s Fall 2008 fashion show at nymag.com
Venturelli/WireImage
