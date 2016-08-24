Last Season: Stars at Fall 2008 Fashion Week

Michael Kors, Victoria Beckham and Heidi Klum
Stephen Lovekin/WireImage
Chris Ivery, Sean Combs, Ellen Pompeo and Helena Christensen
Bryan Bedder/Getty
Christy Turlington, Joy Bryant, Perrey Reeves and Julia Stiles
Andrew H. Walker/Getty
Sheryl Crow
Jemal Countess/WireImage
Becki Newton
Bryan Bedder/Getty
Jaime King, Ana Ortiz and Eliza Dushku
Eugene Gologursky/WireImage
Heidi Klum
Mark Mainz/Getty
Lauren Conrad
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Lauren Bosworth and Brody Jenner
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Paris Hilton and Benji Madden
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Rihanna
Eric Ryan/Getty Images
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen
Eric Ryan/Getty Images
Mischa Barton and Milla Jovovich
Eric Ryan/Getty
Rihanna and Lucy Liu
Eric Ryan/Getty
Lindsay Lohan and Fergie
Venturelli/WireImage
1 of 16
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement