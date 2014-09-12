Fashion Week Spring 2015: See All of Our Favorite Runway Manicures!

And that's a wrap! New York Fashion Week came to a close yesterday, and while the gorgeous runway pieces won't be available until spring of next year, we're already eager to try out a few of the intricate manicures we spotted on many of the models.

Betsey Johnson’s wedding-themed show in particular offered up "something new" in the nail department for brides-to-be. In lieu of a traditional nude hue, lead manicurist Danielle Candido went heavy metal, layering a pale pewter tone underneath a variety of 3D crystal and pearl embellishments. Picking up Morgan Taylor's Oh Snap It's Silver shade (morgantaylorlacquer.com for pricing and locations), Candido applied two even coats, then used the brand's sheer lacquer in The Nude to emphasize the base color. She then sponged on a coat of Bronzed & Beautiful (morgantaylorlacquer.com for pricing and locations) before adding crystal, pearl, and loose foil details. As a finishing touch, a swipe of Varsity Jacket Blues (morgantaylorlacquer.com for pricing and locations) was added to the underside of each nail.

Betsey's show wasn't the only one with a strong manicure game! After viewing all of the hottest runway shows and paying extra-special attention to each model's digits, we put together a list of our favorite nail looks from fashion week, ranging from the wildest options of the season, to wearable looks you can take from runway to every day. Click through our gallery to take a closer look at each manicure now!