Fashion Week Spring 2015: See All of Our Favorite Runway Manicures!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 12, 2014

And that's a wrap! New York Fashion Week came to a close yesterday, and while the gorgeous runway pieces won't be available until spring of next year, we're already eager to try out a few of the intricate manicures we spotted on many of the models.

Betsey Johnson’s wedding-themed show in particular offered up "something new" in the nail department for brides-to-be. In lieu of a traditional nude hue, lead manicurist Danielle Candido went heavy metal, layering a pale pewter tone underneath a variety of 3D crystal and pearl embellishments. Picking up Morgan Taylor's Oh Snap It's Silver shade (morgantaylorlacquer.com for pricing and locations), Candido applied two even coats, then used the brand's sheer lacquer in The Nude to emphasize the base color. She then sponged on a coat of Bronzed & Beautiful (morgantaylorlacquer.com for pricing and locations) before adding crystal, pearl, and loose foil details. As a finishing touch, a swipe of Varsity Jacket Blues  (morgantaylorlacquer.com for pricing and locations) was added to the underside of each nail.

Betsey's show wasn't the only one with a strong manicure game! After viewing all of the hottest runway shows and paying extra-special attention to each model's digits, we put together a list of our favorite nail looks from fashion week, ranging from the wildest options of the season, to wearable looks you can take from runway to every day. Click through our gallery to take a closer look at each manicure now!

Betsey Johnson

Johnson's bride-themed show brought "something new" in the nail department, opting for a metallic silver hue with no shortage of 3D crystal and pearl embellishments.
The Blonds

Never one to go tame in terms of a manicure, The Blonds' nail looks were just as intricate and fabulous as their runway pieces. Each model rocked a unique design that corresponded with her ensemble, with elements like gemstones, flower petals, chains, and more adorning their talons.
The Blonds

Other models gave a new meaning to the term "nail extensions" by working chained tassels and crystal piercings on the runway.
Bibhu Mohapatra

Lead manicurist Gina Edwards used the white lacquer from the Kiss Nail Artist set ($8 for three; walgreens.com) to paint on a windowpane effect on a nude base.
Delpozo

Using Essie's Tart Deco ($8.50; essie.com), lead manicurist Julie Kandalec added a coral half-moon at the cuticle against the base of a natural nail.
Erin Fetherston

For a minimalist take on the nail art trend, lead manicurist Gina Edwards for KISS products applied a solo metallic stripe over a pale white base.
Badgley Mischka

"Badgley Mischka’s Spring/Summer 2015 collection is defined by rebellious luxury," says lead manicurist Deborah Lippmann. "She’s the uptown Park Avenue girl who pushes her mother’s buttons-a virtual modern-day Marie Antoinette who ventures out into the East Village." To reflect this feeling onto the nails, Lippmann began with a pastel base on Badgley Mischka's models, using varied tones to flatter each girl's complexion, then used a 24-karat gold flake lacquer over the top.
Sophie Theallet

The French effect at Sophie Theallet was so nice, that lead manicurist Julie Kandalec did it twice. Using a trio of Essie hues, she began with a swipe of the opaque pink Fiji across the tip, then followed with the Turquoise and Caicos hue over the top ($8.50 each; essie.com).
Libertine

"The nails were the exclamation point for the collection," says Libertine designer Johnson Hartig, who collaborated with CND to create some of the wildest 3D manis we've seen yet. While some of the models wore hand-sculpted skull details and rhinestones galore, others took the runway in oversized letters spelling out the brand name across both hands.
Charlotte Ronson

At Charlotte Ronson's show, Miss Pop lacquered each model up in an alternating negative-space design using one of OPI's upcoming spring 2015 mint shades.
Charlotte Ronson

Even the models' pedicures got in on the fun, with a tiny daisy motif adorning each girl's big toe.
ICB by Prabal Gurung

We're calling it-this is the normcore of all mani looks. Katie Jane Hughes mixed Butter London's Cotton Buds ($15; butterlondon.com) with a yet-to-be-released grey hue to create a roughed-up effect.
Carmen Marc Valvo

Lead manicurist Gina Edwards applied Morgan Taylor's Little Black Dress as an inky noir base (morgantaylorlacquer.com for pricing and locations), and after sweeping on a matte top coat, Edwards painted a thin border of Morgan Taylor's Oh Snap, It's Silver lacquer along the base of the cuticle.
Monique Lhuillier

It's like your traditional French mani-only cooler. Manicurist Gina Edwards blended Morgan Taylor's Color Me Bold hue with the Coming Up Roses shade (morgantaylorlacquer.com for pricing and locations) for the base color, then created a subtle graduation in color to mirror the lucite heels featured on the runway.
Creatures of the Wind

Katie Jane Hughes, lead manicurist for Creatures of the Wind, took inspiration from the idea of a mirage for the nail look, applying a base layer of Butter London's Nail 999 clear coat ($40 for the set; butterlondon.com) then added the Diamond Geezer shade ($15; butterlondon.com across the tips to impart an ombre fade.
Cushnie et Ochs

After a layer of Christian Louboutin's Nail Colour in Tres Decollete ($50; christianlouboutin.com) lead manicurist Madeline Poole added a metallic accent along the base of the nail. "The gold striping brings a subtle detail to the cuticle area, and the whole look complements the desert-inspired collection," she says.
Tracy Reese

The girls at Tracy Reese decked out their digits in a palette of neutrals for a pattern that was anything but basic.
Kate Spade

"I set about complementing the poppy and graphic colors and patterns throughout the collection with a strikingly modern nail," says Deborah Lippmann, who applied two coats of Amazing Grace underneath a thin line of Fade to Black ($18 each; deborahlippmann.com). "A jet-black horizontal stripe popped against a crisp, white nail plate, creating its own graphic moment."
Alon Livine

As a nod to Livine's architectural pieces, lead manicurist Holly Falcone created a noveau French effect, starting by using the imPRESS Press-On Manicure in Vexed & Vicious ($6; impressmanicure.com for locations). She then filed each nail into an almond shape, and used the silver glitter from the Kiss Nail Artist Kit ($8 for three; walgreens.com) to cover the tip. Falcone topped off the look by tracing the base of metallic tip using the white nail art polish from the same kit.
Nanette Lepore

We're obsessed with the pastel ombre effect manicurist Julie Kandalec created for Nanette Lepore's show, which is easy enough for nail art novices to master. Once she applied two coats of Essie's Mint Candy Apple ($8.50; essie.com), she followed by taking a makeup sponge and dabbing the Blanc hue ($8.50; essie.com) across the tip.
Tibi

Drawing inspiration from a Japanese Shibori print, lead manicurist Jin Soon Choi used two coats of her Georgette lacquer (available late September; jinsoon.com) then added short, vertical strokes in her yet-to-be-released Chamonix hue (available late September; jinsoon.com) across the center of the ring finger.
Houghton

Nail artist extraordinaire Miss Pop went for an amped-up neutral with two even layers of OPI's Samoan Sand ($8; drugstore.com). After applying a matte top coat, she placed a trio of black Swarovski crystals onto the ring finger of each hand.
Rebecca Minkoff

Armed with an arsenal of Essie hues ($8.50 each; essie.com), lead manicurist Michelle Saunders painted up a watercolor-inspired motif for each of the models. She began with one coat of Blanc to make each hue stand out, then used Bikini So Teeny on the bottom half of the nail. She applied Turquoise & Caicos to the remainder, then dipped a striping brush into Lollipop to add thin strikes across the very center of the nail.
Nicole Miller

Easy does it! Katie Jane Hughes played off of the bold tones in the Brazilian-inspired collection with two coats of Butter London's Jaffa ($15; butterlondon.com), then topped off the look with a solo strip of gold nail art tape placed across the pinky.
Honor

Lead manicurist Nonie Creme whipped up a custom blend of blue lacquer for the models at Honor, then added sets of 3D pearls arranged in a star pattern on top.
Nicholas K

The greyscale talons at Nicholas K got an extra touch of edge with a metallic asphalt tone sponged across the tips.

