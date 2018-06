L.A. Fashion Week Hot Spots

3 of 13 Courtesy of The Stork

The Stork

WHY IT’S HOT Leighton Meester, Leonardo DiCaprio and Nicole Richie are just a few of the celebs who have hit this hip Hollywood club that is set to host fashion show after-parties throughout the week. The design of the space was inspired by a loft that you'd find in Tribeca in N.Y.C., and it's set right in the heart of the L.A. club scene.



The Stork, 1738 N. Orange, Hollywood, 323-462-3663