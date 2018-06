L.A. Fashion Week

A triumphanttook a bow at the culmination of her show on day three of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week at Smashbox Studios. The collection included adorable full-skirted mini-dresses and flowy maxi dresses-which Conrad called her favorite look from the collection. The models' loose waves, done by Christine Symonds of the Warren Tricomi Salon, were created by wrapping sections of hair around a large-barrel curling iron. Amy Nadine headed the makeup team, giving the models what she calls "a typical Lauren look with extra drama for the runway." Eyes were lined with Mark liquid liner and lips popped with a beautiful coat of Mark coral gloss that Nadine created for the show called mPowerment Peach (available for purchase soon).