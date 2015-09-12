See Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and More Celebrities at the Givenchy Spring 2016 Show

Getty Images North America
Andrea Cheng
Sep 11, 2015 @ 9:00 pm

Ever since news broke that Givenchy was trading its Paris Fashion Week spot for one in the New York Fashion Week lineup, it quickly became one of the most highly anticipated spring 2016 shows on the schedule. Designer Riccardo Tisci has characterized the move as a sort of love letter to America, and the significance of showing on 9/11—with the Freedom Tower overlooking nearby—isn't lost on anyone. "It’s a very delicate day for America, and so the show is going to be a celebration of family and love,” Tisci told WWD

A star-studded celebration, that is. Front-row fixtures (and Tisci BFFs) Kimye and showed up clad in all black, with the expectant mom Kim Kardashian highlighting her bump in a revealing black lace gown designed by the house. She finished the look with a rosary necklace and black open-toe thigh-high boots (that we can only venture to guess are from the new Givenchy x Yeezy collection). Meanwhile, Kanye West opted for a casual tee that he somewhat elevated with a bomber and coated jeans. Scroll through to see all the other stars who nabbed a ticket to the hottest show in town. 

1 of 14 Getty Images North America

Julia Roberts

2 of 14 Getty Images North America

Nicki Minaj

3 of 14 Getty Images North America

Amanda Seyfried

4 of 14 Getty Images North America

Hailee Steinfeld

5 of 14 Getty Images North America

Courtney Love

6 of 14 Getty Images North America

Margot Robbie

7 of 14 Getty Images North America

Erykah Badu

8 of 14 Getty Images North America

Jennifer Hudson

9 of 14 Getty Images North America

Uma Thurman

10 of 14 Getty Images North America

Liv and Steven Tyler

11 of 14 Getty Images North America

Ciara

12 of 14 Getty Images North America

Sky Ferreira

13 of 14 Getty Images North America

Christina Ricci

14 of 14 Getty Images North America

Nicola Peltz

