See Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and More Celebrities at the Givenchy Spring 2016 Show

Ever since news broke that Givenchy was trading its Paris Fashion Week spot for one in the New York Fashion Week lineup, it quickly became one of the most highly anticipated spring 2016 shows on the schedule. Designer Riccardo Tisci has characterized the move as a sort of love letter to America, and the significance of showing on 9/11—with the Freedom Tower overlooking nearby—isn't lost on anyone. "It’s a very delicate day for America, and so the show is going to be a celebration of family and love,” Tisci told WWD.

A star-studded celebration, that is. Front-row fixtures (and Tisci BFFs) Kimye and showed up clad in all black, with the expectant mom Kim Kardashian highlighting her bump in a revealing black lace gown designed by the house. She finished the look with a rosary necklace and black open-toe thigh-high boots (that we can only venture to guess are from the new Givenchy x Yeezy collection). Meanwhile, Kanye West opted for a casual tee that he somewhat elevated with a bomber and coated jeans. Scroll through to see all the other stars who nabbed a ticket to the hottest show in town.

