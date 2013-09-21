Jet-set to Milan with InStyle Style Director Melissa Rubini

Sep 21, 2013

Milan Fashion Week is under way with some big designer powerhouses in the spring/summer 2014 lineup. Luckily for us, we have a spot at the forefront, with InStyle Style Director Melissa Rubini as our fashion correspondent. Rubini has logged all the major moments abroad, including one of Milan's historic landmarks (just right around the corner of her hotel), the Gucci runway show and more. Click through to see snapshots of her week in Italy's fashion capital. Don't forget her to check out her London Fashion Week photo diaries, both part I and part II.

For instant recaps, follow Melissa Rubini on Twitter (@InStyleMelissa) and Instagram (@InStyleMelissa)!

Outfit of the Day

My look: Prada shirt, Fendi pants, Chanel shoes, Prada bag and Tom Ford sunglasses
Gucci Invite

Ready for the Gucci spring/summer 2014 show, with my invitation and Valentino sunglasses on hand.
My Favorite Look From...

The Gucci spring/summer 2014 show.
Next Show: Alberta Ferretti

My invitation-beautiful calligraphy!
At Alberta Ferretti

Talk about a sexy back! This was hands down my favorite look from the spring/summer 2014 show.
A Print Top + Embellished Skirt

The perfect pairing at the No. 21 spring/summer 2014 show.
A Gift From Armani

Received a box of delicious Armani/Dolci chocolates and a lovely thank you note.
Bold Shades at Max Mara

Double up on accessories with two cobalt blue bags-they work with the bright violet dress.
An Iconic Landmark in Milan

Right around the corner from our hotel is the breathtaking Duomo di Milano, the Milan Cathedral.
Karl is Hands-on with Fendi Invites

One to keep: Karl Lagerfeld's sketches on the invitation!
One of My Favorite Looks From...

The Fendi spring/summer 2014 show.
A Quick Lunch

There's no time to eat! I had a small salad in between shows.
My Prada Invite

It's an "eyeful."
A Close-Up of Prada

The Prada show was so fantastic! I loved it!
So Many Dessert Options

It's so hard to pick just one.
Time for Bed

It's officially the end of the day. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair means it's time to sleep.

