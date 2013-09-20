Melissa Rubini's London Fashion Week Photo Diary, Part II


Andrea Cheng
Sep 20, 2013

London Fashion Week wrapped up earlier this week, and in the second installment of her London Fashion Week photo diary, InStyle Style Director Melissa Rubini snapped the rose-petal flurried finale at Burberry, her favorite spring/summer 2014 looks from Antonio Berardi and more. Click through to cross the pond and experience London Fashion Week for yourself. Missed out on her first LFW photo diary? See her capture everything, from her royally delicious breakfast to pretty prints at Mary Katrantzou.

For live updates, follow Melissa Rubini on Twitter (@InStyleMelissa) and Instagram (@InStyleMelissa).

Outfit of the Day

My look: Antonio Berardi top and skirt, Saint Laurent sunglasses, Louis Vuitton bag, Uniqlo sweater, Vince shoes
A Smoothie to Start the Day

My breakfast? A healthy smoothie for a boost of energy for the day. I'm hoping I'll have time for lunch, but probably not though.
My Top Three Favorite Looks From...

the Antonio Berardi spring/summer 2014 show.
My Favorite Look From...

the Christopher Kane spring/summer 2014 show.
The Burberry Finale

For the finale, models through a shower of rose petals. Lovely!
Advertisement
Bold Prints at the Giles Show

Toothy pouts for spring/summer 2014.

