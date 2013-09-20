Melissa Rubini's London Fashion Week Photo Diary, Part II

London Fashion Week wrapped up earlier this week, and in the second installment of her London Fashion Week photo diary, InStyle Style Director Melissa Rubini snapped the rose-petal flurried finale at Burberry, her favorite spring/summer 2014 looks from Antonio Berardi and more. Click through to cross the pond and experience London Fashion Week for yourself. Missed out on her first LFW photo diary? See her capture everything, from her royally delicious breakfast to pretty prints at Mary Katrantzou.

