InStyle Style Director Melissa Rubini Gives You a Peek Inside London Fashion Week

The end of New York Fashion Week brings the beginning of London Fashion Week, and to prevent a case of FOMO (fear of missing out), you can virtually cross the Atlantic with InStyle Style Director Melissa Rubini. She's been keeping a photo diary of her time at the English capital, documenting everything from her royally delicious breakfast to her favorite looks from the Mary Kantrantzou show. Click through to journey with her from morning to night, and show to show.

For instant recaps, follow Melissa Rubini on Twitter (@InStyleMelissa) and Instagram (@InStyleMelissa).

