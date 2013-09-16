InStyle Style Director Melissa Rubini Gives You a Peek Inside London Fashion Week

Courtesy Photo (5)
Andrea Cheng
Sep 16, 2013

The end of New York Fashion Week brings the beginning of London Fashion Week, and to prevent a case of FOMO (fear of missing out), you can virtually cross the Atlantic with InStyle Style Director Melissa Rubini. She's been keeping a photo diary of her time at the English capital,  documenting everything from her royally delicious breakfast to her favorite looks from the Mary Kantrantzou show. Click through to journey with her from morning to night, and show to show.

1 of 11 Courtesy Photo

My Look for the Day

My outfit: Marios Schwab dress, Christian Lacroix necklace from Latest Revival, Valentino sunglasses, Chanel handbag, Sophia Webster heels
2 of 11 Courtesy Photo

My Breakfast to Kickstart the Day

Earl Gray tea and a lovely assortment of pastries.
3 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Invitations to London Fashion Week Shows

It looks like a busy day ahead!
4 of 11 Courtesy Photo

A Favorite Look From...

...the Preen spring/summer 2014 show.
5 of 11 Courtesy Photo

A Bouquet of Flowers at Mulberry

This larger-than-life flower arrangement greeted us at the entrance of the show.
6 of 11 Imaxtree

Another Favorite Look From...

...the David Koma spring/summer 2014 show.
7 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Lunch at L'Wren Scott

Super adorable boys at L'Wren Scott served our amazing bento box lunch.
8 of 11 Courtesy Photo

A Close-Up Of My L'Wren Scott Lunch

My bento box meal at L'Wren Scott-it was lunch AND a show!
9 of 11 Courtesy Photo (3)

Too Many Lovely Looks at Mary Katrantzou

I fell in love with everything at the Mary Katrantzou spring/summer 2014 show!
10 of 11 Courtesy Photo

One Of My Fave Looks From...

...the Jonathan Saunder spring/summer 2014 collection-the last show to close the day.
11 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Winding Down After a Long Day

Back at the Dorchester Hotel and ordered dessert (aka "heaven") from room service before taking a long bath.

