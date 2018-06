Much like the first day of school or work, the first day of New York Fashion Week involves a great deal of planning ahead, especially when it comes to mapping out what to wear. But when you're working within confines of reality, ensembles can skew more pragamatic than thrilling. And what's fun about that?

We asked five InStyle editors to take practicality (and budget restrictions) out of the equation, and they dreamed up next-level fantasy first-day-of-NYFW that make good on style and splurge.

PHOTOS: InStyle Editors's Fantasy Outfits for the First Day of #NYFW