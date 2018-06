Fashion Week's It Girls

10 of 10 Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; Scott Wintrow/Getty Images

Malin Akerman

Funny girl Malin Akerman is getting her fashion education at the Spring 2009 shows. "I’m just getting familiar with all the new designers out there," the actress told In Style. "Once I’ve got some clue of what’s going on in the fashion world, I’m gonna get out there and buy some great stuff." The former model proved to be hardly clueless-for the Tracy Reese show she slipped into feminine separates (far left), but chose a slinky strapless gown for William Rast. And for a Fashion Week after-dark soiree, Akerman flaunted her form in a leather dress.