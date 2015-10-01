10 Reasons Why the White Sneaker Is Still Going Strong

It's been over four years since Céline's Phoebe Philo waltzed out after her fall 2011 show to take a bow wearing her fail safe uniform of turtleneck, black trousers, and Adidas Stan Smiths. At that moment, the sneaker became a chic, not to mention comfortable, palette cleanser for women everywhere—and wow, has it proved its staying power. One look at street style from the recent spring collections, and it's clear Stan Smiths and their white sporty counterparts are still the footwear of choice for the chic set.