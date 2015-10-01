10 Reasons Why the White Sneaker Is Still Going Strong

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Priya Rao
Oct 01, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

It's been over four years since Céline's Phoebe Philo waltzed out after her fall 2011 show to take a bow wearing her fail safe uniform of turtleneck, black trousers, and Adidas Stan Smiths. At that moment, the sneaker became a chic, not to mention comfortable, palette cleanser for women everywhere—and wow, has it proved its staying power. One look at street style from the recent spring collections, and it's clear Stan Smiths and their white sporty counterparts are still the footwear of choice for the chic set.

1 of 10 Getty Images Europe

Stripes on stripes on stripes is always a do.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Getty Images North America

A white t-shirt and black skirt is made casual with minimal sneakers. 

3 of 10 French Select

White high tops show their versatility when paired with a tough leather jacket and cropped pants. 

Advertisement
4 of 10 French Select

These clean sneakers makes this layered, tonal outfit pop. 

Advertisement
5 of 10 Getty Images Europe

White on white is the ultimate in chic dressing.

Advertisement
6 of 10 French Select

This perfect fall ensemble is turned on its head with sneakers. Extra points for scrunched socks. 

Advertisement
7 of 10 Getty Images Europe

Denim on denim can be tricky, but looks fresh with white kicks.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Getty Images Europe

This matching top and midi set looks effortless with casual footwear. 

Advertisement
9 of 10 French Select

This all black getup finds its light side with clean sneakers. 

Advertisement
10 of 10 French Select

Sneakers with tights look cool with the addition of a camel coat and oxblood box bag.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!