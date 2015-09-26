Spotted on the Spring 2016 Runways: Outrageously Cool Statement Earrings

ImaxTree
Andrea Cheng
Sep 25, 2015 @ 8:00 pm

Recent jewelry trends have skewed minimal with delicate bands, teeny-tiny studs, and nondescript skinny cuffs reigning supreme. But you won't find any of that among the recent collections. Earrings got the dramatic treatment for spring/summer 2016.

At Prada, designer Miuccia Prada adorned each model's lobes with head-turning embellished orbs that looked like disco ball ornaments. But that wasn't the first instance of statement pairs on the runway—there were cool sculptural sets at Rosie Assoulin, long chain links at Alexander Wang, tassels at Oscar de la Renta, shoulder-grazing jewels at Gucci, and an edgy silver pair at Emilio Pucci. Scroll through for a closer look at these bold and beautiful baubles.

1 of 8 ImaxTree

Gucci

Advertisement
2 of 8 ImaxTree

Emilio Pucci

3 of 8 ImaxTree

Rosie Assoulin

Advertisement
4 of 8 ImaxTree

Oscar de la Renta

Advertisement
5 of 8 ImaxTree

Alexander Wang

Advertisement
6 of 8 ImaxTree

Jeremy Scott

Advertisement
7 of 8 ImaxTree

Rodarte

Advertisement
8 of 8 Catwalking/Getty

Proenza Schouler

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!