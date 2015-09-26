Spotted on the Spring 2016 Runways: Outrageously Cool Statement Earrings

Recent jewelry trends have skewed minimal with delicate bands, teeny-tiny studs, and nondescript skinny cuffs reigning supreme. But you won't find any of that among the recent collections. Earrings got the dramatic treatment for spring/summer 2016.

At Prada, designer Miuccia Prada adorned each model's lobes with head-turning embellished orbs that looked like disco ball ornaments. But that wasn't the first instance of statement pairs on the runway—there were cool sculptural sets at Rosie Assoulin, long chain links at Alexander Wang, tassels at Oscar de la Renta, shoulder-grazing jewels at Gucci, and an edgy silver pair at Emilio Pucci. Scroll through for a closer look at these bold and beautiful baubles.