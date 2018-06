The Best Beauty Looks From Spring 2016 Fashion Week

"The inspiration was a Camden girl. A girl that dresses really pretty, but is a little punky, and a little '90s," lead hairstylist Anthony Turner for Bumble and Bumble said of the undone texture and dramatic cat-eye. With his own tattoo artist as the muse behind the look, Turner went for a disheveled, lived-in vibe. "Girls in the '90s wore really cute dresses and the hair would always be a bit raw—it's kind of a nod to that," he adds. "The girl who does my tattoos in Camden does her hair in a really cool knot in the back, and as soon as the designers said 'Camden,' I knew the hairstyle I wanted to create."