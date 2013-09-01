Fashion Week Insiders' Must-Haves and Hot Spots

Caitlin Donovan
Sep 01, 2013 @ 1:00 pm

In the words of our industry insiders, Fashion Week can be "frenetic," "crazy," "hectic"—it's even been labeled a "tornado." So you have to wonder, how do those who run to one show to the next for seven straight days stay fueled up (and sane)? Editors, designers, and stylists' are revealing their must-haves and go-to pit stops for mid-week drinks, coffee and more in the city. From Rachel Zoe to Ted Gibson, see where your favorites will be heading this season.

Rachel Zoe, Stylist and Designer

In one word, describe Fashion Week: Frenetic.

My favorite place to grab a cup of coffee: The Crosby Hotel.

The Waverly Inn is where I always grab a quick bite.

I always go to the top of The Standard Hotel to celebrate the end of another successful Fashion Week.

Mid-week drinks at The Mercer Hotel are totally necessary.

I always shop at Net-A-Porter.com for my go-to Fashion Week looks.

An assortment of sunnies are my ultimate Fashion Week necessity.

What I look forward to most before each Fashion Week is family time in The Hamptons.

My preferred form of transportation during Fashion Week is a Hybrid SUV.

I always make sure I have breakfast with my son Skyler and a trip to the office for lunch during Fashion Week.
Thomas Waller, Accessories Editor

In one word, describe fashion week: Tornado.

My favorite place to grab a cup of coffee: When at Milk Studios, Blue Bottle Coffee, but my real secret weapon when I'm at Lincoln Center is Epicerie Boulud. It’s great coffee and there's never a line, everyone goes to Starbucks!

I always go to either Whole Foods at Time Warner Center or The Smith to grab a quick bite.

I always go to the beach to celebrate the end of another successful Fashion Week. Just because it’s September, it doesn’t mean it’s not nice out!

Mid-week drinks at MObar at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel are totally necessary.

I always shop at Rag amp Bone, Uniqlo and Barneys for my go-to Fashion Week looks.

Coffee is my ultimate Fashion Week necessity.

What I look forward to most before each Fashion Week is seeing the new trends.

My preferred form of transportation during Fashion Week is usually a cab, but this season I’m going try to do a lot of it on Citibike!

I always make sure I stop and take a second to remember how lucky I am to do this during Fashion Week.

Gucci Westman, Makeup Artist

In one word, describe Fashion Week: Hectic.

My favorite place to grab a cup of coffee: Juice at Organic Avenue.

Le Pain Quotidien is where I always grab a quick bite.

I always celebrate the end of another successful Fashion Week with Izakaya Japanese.

Mid-week drinks at the Standard Grill bar are totally necessary.

I always shop Rag and bone's show edits for my go-to Fashion Week looks.

Exercise is my ultimate Fashion Week necessity.

What I look forward to most before each Fashion week is when it's over and seeing all of the lovely people I get to collaborate with!

My preferred form of transportation during Fashion Week is a reliable car service.

I always make sure I get a lot of rest and make time for daily exercise during Fashion Week.

Ted Gibson, Hairstylist

In one word, describe fashion week: Crazy.

My favorite place to grab a cup of coffee: Starbucks. I prefer a venti green iced tea, no water, extra ice with two Splendas.

I always grab a quick bite at Energy Kitchen because it’s convenient, close to my NYC salon, and in between the tents.

I always go to Whitehall restaurant on Greenwich Avenue to celebrate the end of another successful Fashion Week.

I always shop at Paul Smith for my go-to Fashion Week looks.

My Beautiful Hold Hairspray is my ultimate Fashion Week necessity.

What I look forward to most before each Fashion Week is a little RampR before the madness begins.

My preferred form of transportation during Fashion Week is Uber!

I always make sure I drink Cooler Cleanse juices for energy and stamina during Fashion Week.

