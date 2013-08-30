Spring 2014 Fashion Week Countdown: What 24 Designers Did This Summer

It seems like the entire world is waiting with bated breath to see what designers have in store for us at the white tents this year. While sneak peeks of their spring/summer 2014 collections are strictly off-limits, we did get a glimpse of what they have been up to during the weeks leading up to New York Fashion Week, inside the studio and out. Just like you, they have been soaking in the summer sun, chilling shoreside…and even working. Read up on their vacation anecdotes and see some Kodak-worthy snapshots, including the Marchesa girls taking a dip in St. Lucia, Karen Walker teaching her little one how to swim, Deborah Lloyd (of Kate Spade) taking a joy ride upstate and more. Click through to journey through 24 designers' summers.

MORE:

• Celebrities Instagram the #VMAS

• How Nicole Richie Preps for an Event

• An Inside Look at Rachel Zoe's Home