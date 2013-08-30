Spring 2014 Fashion Week Countdown: What 24 Designers Did This Summer

Courtesy Photo (3)
Andrea Cheng
Aug 30, 2013 @ 1:35 pm

It seems like the entire world is waiting with bated breath to see what designers have in store for us at the white tents this year. While sneak peeks of their spring/summer 2014 collections are strictly off-limits, we did get a glimpse of what they have been up to during the weeks leading up to New York Fashion Week, inside the studio and out. Just like you, they have been soaking in the summer sun, chilling shoreside…and even working. Read up on their vacation anecdotes and see some Kodak-worthy snapshots, including the Marchesa girls taking a dip in St. Lucia, Karen Walker teaching her little one how to swim, Deborah Lloyd (of Kate Spade) taking a joy ride upstate and more. Click through to journey through 24 designers' summers.

MORE:
Celebrities Instagram the #VMAS 
How Nicole Richie Preps for an Event
An Inside Look at Rachel Zoe's Home

1 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Georgina Chapman & Keren Craig of Marchesa Voyage

"We took a trip to St. Lucia-it was beautiful there. Our surroundings were inspiring and gave us many new ideas for future Marchesa Voyage collections, which is designed around our travels and experiences."
Advertisement
2 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Karen Walker

"I taught my little girl how to snorkel."
3 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Deborah Lloyd of Kate Spade

"I love to spend my summer days cruising with Penelope Pitstop (my vintage 1961 Jaguar E-series) in upstate New York!"
Advertisement
4 of 24 Courtesy Photo (3)

Anna Laub of Prism

"I traveled to Miami for Miami Swim Week. We worked with the team at The Standard to create a new boutique show called Standard Swim and held a launch party on the first night to kick off the festivities."
Advertisement
5 of 24 Courtesy Photo (4)

Anna Sui

"I went on a safari for nine days in Tanzania with seven of my nieces and nephews! We changed camps every few days, from Ngorongoro Crater to the Serengeti. I loved being away in a different environment and experiencing a world where the wildlife dominates everything!"
Advertisement
6 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Tom Mora of J. Crew

"Relaxing weekends at the beach on Fire Island."
Advertisement
7 of 24 Courtesy Photo (3)

Bibhu Mohapatra

In Santorini, Greece: "Sheer bliss."
Advertisement
8 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Daniel Vosovic

"I've always been fascinated with the practice of whirling dervishes, and when in Istanbul this summer, I was honored to attend a private ceremony. It was an intoxicating experience of repetition and rhythm, shape and form-a truly inspiring moment that I won't soon forget."
Advertisement
9 of 24 Getty Images (2)

Donna Karan

"I went to Israel with Barbra Streisand, my soul sister. We had the most amazing time. President Shimon Peres requested Barbra to sing for his 90th birthday. I got to catch up with President Clinton and Robert De Niro, two men I adore, and met so many wonderful new people too. Barbra sang, first in Hebrew and then in English. It was nothing short of magical. Then I went off on a boat to a spa in Turkey where I practiced yoga with new friends. The best part is when I returned, summer was just beginning in the Hamptons."
Advertisement
10 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Hanako Maeda of ADEAM

"I took a week off in June before Fashion Week prep madness and went to Hawaii for vacation. The beach is beautiful, and I had an amazing view of the Diamond Head from my room! Also spotted chic surfers in North Shore, which gave me an athletic inspiration for Spring."
Advertisement
11 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Jenni Kayne (left)

"I spent the summer at our house in Lake Tahoe. One of my favorite things we did was go to a charity rodeo. My kids Ripley and Tanner loved it!"
Advertisement
12 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Rachel Zoe

"In the midst of color and concept review for Pre-Fall 2014."
Advertisement
13 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Jenny Packham

"I made friends in Japan!"
Advertisement
14 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Jordana Warmflash of Novis

"This summer I relaxed at my parents' house in the Berkshires."
Advertisement
15 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

"On top of the world in beautiful Tuscany."
Advertisement
16 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Marissa Webb

"This summer was dedicated to work. Vacation did not fit into the equation. We've had many changes such as moving to a new studio, launching our e-commerce, preparing for the first Marissa Webb runway show and the managing of all the demands of an increasing evolving business."
Advertisement
17 of 24 Courtesy Photo (3)

Max Osterweis of Suno

"I spent July 4th weekend at my house on Shelter Island. The peonies were just finishing their bloom. I also visited one of my favorite stores-Cabela's!"
Advertisement
18 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Misha Nonoo

"I took a holiday to Sicily to recalibrate and focus before my show. My husband and I got married in Venice last year so Italy holds special memories for me. I took this photograph at an outdoor screening we set up at the villa we stayed at, which sums up the Sicilian atmosphere from the colors, to the prints to the full-bodied wine-this vacation was simply magical."
Advertisement
19 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Nanette Lepore

"One of my summer highlights was a fun collaboration with the Styleliner in the Hamptons. We put on an impromptu fashion show in Montauk with cute surfer girls straight from the beach!"
Advertisement
20 of 24 Courtesy Photo (2)

Rebecca Taylor

"I made a stop in London to check out the exhibit of one of my muses, David Bowie, at the Victoria and Albert Museum. Took my breath away. During my design inspiration trip to Paris, this beautiful coral mirror caught my eye at an antique shop on the Rive Gauche."
Advertisement
21 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Tanya Taylor

"First day of my vacation in the Maldives-jumping with joy to be on such a beautiful island for 2 weeks of relaxation!"
Advertisement
22 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Trina Turk

"Back in the office...lots of spring fabrics arrived while we were gone!"
Advertisement
23 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Wes Gordon

"Bird's first summer in the country."
Advertisement
24 of 24 Courtesy Photo

Giovanna Randall of Honor

"I tried to go out every weekend and test out my new/old polaroid camera. This was taken on my rooftop."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!