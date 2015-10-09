Your Cheat Sheet to Fashion Month in 17 Pictures

Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Oct 08, 2015 @ 9:30 pm

Now that Fashion Month has wrapped, looking back on the past several weeks can seem like a blur. To help shift things into focus, we sifted through all the spring 2016 collections, analyzed the front rows and after-parties, and rounded up the most spectacular sets to bring you a simple guide to the biggest moments from New York, London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. From Givenchy's tribute to N.Y.C. to Chanel's airport-themed show, you'll find Fashion Month encapsulated in 17 memorable snaps, below.

1 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Givenchy's Love Letter to NYC

Givenchy traded its usual Paris Fashion Week spot for the New York Fashion Week line-up—a move that designer Riccardo Tisci characterized as a love letter to the city. And the significance of showing on 9/11—with the Freedom Tower overlooking nearby—wasn't lost on anyone. Designed by artist Marina Abramovic, the set housed something like 2,000 guests, including a very elite front row

2 of 17 Mitchell Sams/UPPA via ZUMA Press

Alexander Wang's After-Party with Pole Dancers

To commemorate his 10 years in business, Alexander Wang celebrated with a raucous after-party that had pole dancers on display and surprise performances by Tinashe, Lil Wayne, and Ludacris.

3 of 17 Edward James/WireImage

Opening Ceremony's Models-slash-Dancers

Designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim recruited professional dancers who, in lieu of simply walking down the runway, fell to the ground over and over again—as part of a choreographed modern dance routine.

4 of 17 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kanye West Showed His Second Yeezy Collection

The Kardashian-Jenner clan (along with other A-listers—they took up an entire section) supported Kanye West's second Yeezy collection and Kylie's second modeling moment. North had the best seat in the house—Kim's lap, and then, eventually, the floor.

5 of 17 marcjacobs/Instagram

Marc Jacobs's Cinematic Runway Show

Marc Jacobs took over the Ziegfield Theater and premiered a cinematic show (complete with a red carpet, live orchestra, Marc Jacobs-branded concession stand, and step-and-repeat) that was as entertaining as any blockbuster. Stars, like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, walked the runway, while others, like Dianna Agron and Winona Ryder, sat in the front row.

6 of 17 Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Cara Delevingne Brings Her Girlfriend St. Vincent to Burberry

Burberry muse Cara Delevingne brought her girlfriend St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) to sit front row at the brand's spring 2016 show. They sat next to the rest of the Burberry girl gang, including Kate Moss, Suki Waterhouse, and Sienna Miller.

7 of 17 Venturelli/Getty Images

Alessandro Michele Delivers a Second Triumphant Collection at Gucci

Alessandro Michele's second collection for Gucci was as terrific as his first. He continued the eclectic, intellectual vibe through offbeat pairings, trompe-l'oeil pleats and ribbons, and tufts of ruffles.

8 of 17 ImaxTree

Head-Turning Earrings at Prada

Nothing subtle here. At Prada, designer Miuccia Prada adorned each model's lobes with dramatic embellished orbs that looked like disco ball ornaments. 

9 of 17 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Jeremy Scott's Moschino Car Wash Moment

Another season, another Insta-worthy runway moment from Moschino. Jeremy Scott played on a car wash theme halfway through the show, complete with bubble machines. The star of the show? Model Anna Cleveland twirling about in her fringe Moschino number.

10 of 17 Tullio Puglia/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj's Performance at the Givenchy Party

Designer Riccardo Tisci crossed the Atlantic for the Givenchy show, but for the party, he simply switched countries. To secure the spot as the most buzzed-about fête of Milan Fashion Week, he enlisted the help of Nicki Minaj to perform at the Givenchy #GRTmilano17 party.

11 of 17 kendalljenner/instagram

Kendall Jenner's Balmain Booty

At a pre-show dinner honoring Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, Kendall Jenner flaunted all of her assets in a sheer Balmain outfit that went on to create a viral hit on Instagram. 

12 of 17 Courtesy

Lady Gaga in Tom Ford's Music Video

Instead of a run-of-the-mill runway show, Tom Ford staged a music video starring Lady Gaga to showcase his spring 2016 designs. 

13 of 17 Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dior's Dome of Delphiniums

Dior's runway show was set inside a giant dome of delphiniums, which served as a breathtaking backdrop for selfies and celebrity snaps, including Dior's guest of honor, Rihanna

14 of 17 Catwalking/Getty Images (3)

Alexander Wang's Star-Studded Line-up for His Final Balenciaga Show

Alexander Wang cast a bevy of starlets (and personal BFFs) for his final Balenciaga show, including Zoe Kravitz, Nicola Peltz, Riley Keough, Bella Heathcote, and Suki Waterhouse.

15 of 17 Francois G. Durand / Getty Images

Rick Owens strapped models onto models, which was intended to symbolize support among women through sisterhood and motherhood.

16 of 17 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Agyness Deyn in the Saint Laurent Show

Permanent cool-girl Agyness Deyn returned to the catwalk for Saint Laurent's show and promptly stole the spotlight. 

17 of 17 Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images

Chanel's Spectacular Airport-Themed Set

Karl Lagerfeld transformed Paris's Grand Palais into another one of his famously elaborate sets with the chicest airport terminal ever—complete with Chanel Airlines check-in counters, baggage drop-off kiosks, and tweed-clad stewardesses. 

