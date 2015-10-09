Your Cheat Sheet to Fashion Month in 17 Pictures

Now that Fashion Month has wrapped, looking back on the past several weeks can seem like a blur. To help shift things into focus, we sifted through all the spring 2016 collections, analyzed the front rows and after-parties, and rounded up the most spectacular sets to bring you a simple guide to the biggest moments from New York, London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. From Givenchy's tribute to N.Y.C. to Chanel's airport-themed show, you'll find Fashion Month encapsulated in 17 memorable snaps, below.

RELATED: Find Out Who Had the Most Instagrammed Show at #NYFW