Paris Fashion Week Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Moments and Runway Looks

All shows are special in their own right, but it's common knowledge that the ones at Paris Fashion Week trump all, taking the runway routine to extraordinary new heights. They're bolder, badder and just bigger. Case in point: Raf Simons turned a garden upside down at Dior, stringing chandeliers of foliage through an arbor-like set. Rick Owens flew in step dancers (aka real women) for a dance battle on the catwalk. Jean Paul Gaultier transformed his into a Dancing With the Stars reality competition that included a Vogue-ing Karlie Kloss Madonna-style and Coco Rocha dancing as Danny Zuko in a Grease performance. For Marc Jacobs' last show as creative director for luxury label Louis Vuitton, he created an all-black set that comprised elaborate elements from his previous shows, like a carousel, fountain, and escalators. And let's not forget about the memorable fashion either. Karl Lagerfeld meshed art and fashion when he drew inspiration from vintage paint swatches for Chanel, while Hedi Slimane gave us sharp-shouldered pants suits for Saint Laurent. At the end of each day, InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary reviewed all the shows and picked her top spring/summer 2014 looks. Click through to see which ones made it to the top of her list.

