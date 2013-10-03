Paris Fashion Week Wrap-Up: Our Favorite Moments and Runway Looks

Getty Images, AP, Imaxtree, Courtesy (2)
Andrea Cheng
Oct 03, 2013 @ 10:31 am

All shows are special in their own right, but it's common knowledge that the ones at Paris Fashion Week trump all, taking the runway routine to extraordinary new heights. They're bolder, badder and just bigger. Case in point: Raf Simons turned a garden upside down at Dior, stringing chandeliers of foliage through an arbor-like set. Rick Owens flew in step dancers (aka real women) for a dance battle on the catwalk. Jean Paul Gaultier transformed his into a Dancing With the Stars reality competition that included a Vogue-ing Karlie Kloss Madonna-style and Coco Rocha dancing as Danny Zuko in a Grease performance. For Marc Jacobs' last show as creative director for luxury label Louis Vuitton, he created an all-black set that comprised elaborate elements from his previous shows, like a carousel, fountain, and escalators. And let's not forget about the memorable fashion either. Karl Lagerfeld meshed art and fashion when he drew inspiration from vintage paint swatches for Chanel, while Hedi Slimane gave us sharp-shouldered pants suits for Saint Laurent. At the end of each day, InStyle Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary reviewed all the shows and picked her top spring/summer 2014 looks. Click through to see which ones made it to the top of her list.

MORE:
Favorite Moments & Looks from Milan Fashion Week
75 That Moments That Made our NYFW
Melissa Rubini Takes Us With Her to Paris Fashion Week

1 of 7 Imaxtree

Dries Van Noten

"I am such a Dries fan, I don't even know what to say. He invariably shows a new idea in the most interesting, unexpected yet wearable way! This blazer, T-shirt, metallic ruffle, embroidered skirt combo is as chic as it gets!"
Advertisement
2 of 7 Imaxtree

Lanvin

"Poetry in motion!"
3 of 7 Imaxtree

Dior

"Raf Simmons provocative spring collection included this elegant ensemble. Note the gorgeous shoe and necklace!"
Advertisement
4 of 7 Imaxtree

Givenchy

"A spectacular collection from Riccardo Tisci! This beaded gown dazzled-as did Pat Mcgrath's startlingly beautiful, disconcerting makeup/mask! Wow!"
Advertisement
5 of 7 Imaxtree

Saint Laurent

"Hedi Slimane's spring collection reaffirmed his love of the '80s. This sharp-shouldered pantsuit is reminiscent of a Stephen Sprouse silhouette and it looks just as cool and chic today."
Advertisement
6 of 7 Imaxtree

Chanel

"Art or commerce? That was the question Karl Lagerfeld posed in his blockbuster Spring collection. The answer was clearly both! This print is based on vintage paint swatches."
Advertisement
7 of 7 Imaxtree

Louis Vuitton

"Marc Jacobs' last collection for Louis Vuitton was all-black-an elegy referencing the most memorable shows of his 16 years as designer. He dedicated it to 'the showgirls in all if us' and it was indeed a parade of beautiful Victorian mourning clothes mashed up with Parisian showgirl costumes and elements of Americana, such as jeans and biker jackets. Dark and gorgeous!"

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!