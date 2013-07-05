Fall 2013 Couture Fashion Week: Everything You Need to Know

Couture Fashion Week is wrapping up in the City of Lights, and we have all of the insider scoop that you need to know straight from the Paris runways. Click to see all the need-to-know moments, from Armani Privé's wedding-worthy gowns to celebrity party appearances by Bradley Cooper and Carla Bruni and more.

