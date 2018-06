Editors' Essentials: What InStyle Editors Wear to NYFW Shows

Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit, $16; pinchprovisions.com : "A lot can happen between shows, but thanks to Pinch Provisions’ Minimergency Kit, I’m prepared for anything that may get thrown my way. The tiny pouch is easy enough to toss into any bag, and is stocked with everything from Band-Aids and safety pins to stain remover and hairspray."Elizabeth and James dress, $365; net-a-porter.com : "Come Fashion Week, an LBD is my uniform. I especially like the mesh detailing on Elizabeth and James’ version, not to mention the ultra-flattering cut."Bisjoux Mykonos bangle, $65; bisjoux.com : "Consider this a bangle with a day job-if I’m in a sleeveless dress, the piece can double as a trendy arm cuff."Issey Miyake Bao Bao tote, $425; shopbaobaoisseymiyake.com : "Because I do a lot of hair and makeup interviews backstage, I need something that holds my essentials along with all of the press information I pick up. Carrying around a bulky bag isn’t ideal since space can be pretty tight, which is why I love Issey Miyake’s Bao Bao tote. It expands to fit everything I need without entering duffel bag territory, and the triangle cutout motif adds a graphic element to even the most basic outfits."Shoe Cult sandal, $68; nastygal.com : "The arch on this heel isn’t too high, meaning I can sprint from show to show without killing my feet, and I love how the neutral tone matches almost everything in my closet."