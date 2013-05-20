Dior Brings a Fashion Show to Monaco (and the Stars Follow!)

Courtesy Photo (3); Sipa USA
Jennifer Davis
May 20, 2013

Dior presented its 2014 resort collection in Monaco’s capitol of Monte Carlo over the weekend, and the stars attending the Cannes Film Festival in neighboring France briefly left the scene to take in the design house's fashion show. Clad in head-to-toe Dior, Jessica Biel, Marion Cotillard, and Zhang Ziyi traveled the 50 minutes to Monaco to join Princess Charlene of Monaco to watch the Dior Cruise Collection make its way down the runway. Afterward, the stars stayed in Monaco to celebrate the sophisticated and feminine collection at a cocktail reception thrown by Princess Charlene in honor of her good friend and Dior designer, Raf Simons. Click the photo above to see the celebrities who sat front row at the show!

1 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel in an embroidered Dior silk bustier with a black and pink skirt and a Dior clutch.
2 of 7 VILLARD/PDN/SIPA

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard in an off-white Dior double face leather coat with Dior shoes and a Dior clutch
3 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Zhang Ziyi

Zhang Ziyi in a black and white crepe silk Dior dress and Dior fine jewelry.
4 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Charlene Wittstock

Princess Charlene of Monaco in a navy blue and black wool Dior dress and a black cashmere knit.
5 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Ruth Wilson

Ruth Wilson in a navy silk bustier dress by Dior, along with Dior shoes and a Dior clutch.
6 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler in a Dior navy top and black wool pants with a Dior clutch
7 of 7 SGP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Ahna O'Reilly

Ahna O'Reilly in a black and gray printed Dior dress with a Dior clutch and Dior fine jewelry.

