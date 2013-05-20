Dior Brings a Fashion Show to Monaco (and the Stars Follow!)

Dior presented its 2014 resort collection in Monaco’s capitol of Monte Carlo over the weekend, and the stars attending the Cannes Film Festival in neighboring France briefly left the scene to take in the design house's fashion show. Clad in head-to-toe Dior, Jessica Biel, Marion Cotillard, and Zhang Ziyi traveled the 50 minutes to Monaco to join Princess Charlene of Monaco to watch the Dior Cruise Collection make its way down the runway. Afterward, the stars stayed in Monaco to celebrate the sophisticated and feminine collection at a cocktail reception thrown by Princess Charlene in honor of her good friend and Dior designer, Raf Simons. Click the photo above to see the celebrities who sat front row at the show!

