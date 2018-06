Designers Dish (On Everything BUT Fashion Week)!

8 of 24 Courtesy of Fox; Courtesy of MTV; Courtesy of People

More Max Azria



TV GUILTY PLEASURE My daughters are obsessed with True Blood, but I love 24. I saw it for the first time in Greece and end ed up watching the entire season back-to-back.



WORST FASHION TREND YOU TRIED My style in the early ?90s was just a gold chain.



IPHONE APP ADDICTION Ours! I?ve been known to play with it during meetings.