Designer Q&A: Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity?

Getty Images (2); Sipa
KATE WINSLETZac Posen's Pick
Getty Images; BFAnyc
DREW BARRYMORE AND BRADLEY COOPERTommy Hilfiger's Picks
Getty Images; CelebrityPhoto
MICHELLE OBAMATracy Reese's Pick
Getty Images; Landov
MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL AND DAKOTA FANNINGMax Azria's Pick
Getty Images; Splash News
CAREY MULLIGANRachel Roy's Pick
Getty Images
CATHERINE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGERebecca Taylor's Pick
Getty Images; Startraksphoto
BRIGITTE BARDOTNicole Miller's Pick
Getty Images; Everett Collection
TILDA SWINTON AND AUDREY HEPBURNLela Rose's Picks
Getty Images; WireImage; Everett Collection
NOEL COWARD, PLAYWRIGHT, COMPOSER, DIRECTORIsaac Mizrahi's Pick
Photo Image Press; Everett Collection
GRACE KELLYRaul Melgoza, Creative Director of Luca Luca's Pick
Getty Images; Everett Collection
FLORENCE WELCHRebecca Minkoff's Pick
Getty Images
ROMY SCHNEIDERGiles Mendel of J. Mendel's Pick
Getty Images; Everett Collection
LAUREN HUTTONJill Stuart's Pick
Getty Images; Everett Collection
OPRAHAdam Lippes of ADAM's Pick
Getty Images; AP Photo
VANESSA PARADISCharlotte Ronson's Pick
Getty Images; Abaca
MARILYN MONROEPhillipe and David Blond of The Blonds' Pick
Getty Images (2)
GENE TIERNEYBrian Wolk and Claude Morais of Ruffian's Pick
Getty Images; Everett Collection
AUDREY HEPBURNDouglas Hannant's Pick
Getty Images; Everett Collection
DEBBIE HARRYChris Benz's Pick
Getty Images; Everett Collection
CHARLOTTE CASIRAGHIChristian Cota's Pick
Sipa Press; Splash News
DREE HEMINGWAYMatthew Williamson's Pick
Sipa Press
TILDA SWINTONMaria Cornejo of Zero + Maria Cornejo's Pick
Getty Images
BRIGITTE BARDOTYigal Azrouel's Pick
Getty Images; Everett Collection
CHARLOTTE RAMPLINGAmy Smilovic of Tibi's Pick
Getty Images; Globe Photos
JEANNE MOREAUTadashi Shoji's Pick
Getty Images; Everett Collection
KARINE VANASSERichard Chai's Pick
Getty Images; PR Photos
