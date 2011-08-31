Designer Q&A: Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity?

Aug 31, 2011 @ 5:22 pm
Spring Fashion Week Muses
If you had to pick your favorite celebrity, who would you choose? We quizzed a few of our favorite designers showing at Fashion Week to find out who gets them starry-eyed. Click through to see their inspirational—and sometimes surprising—answers.

KATY PERRY AND LADY GAGA
Betsey Johnson’s Picks
“Katy Perry and Lady Gaga because they know exactly who they are. Katy is the Bubblegum Burlesque Bombshell Babe, and Gaga is the Kickass Killer Cult Classic!”
KATE WINSLETZac Posen's Pick
“I really admire Kate Winslet right now. I’ve worked with her and I love her style. She’s an incredible actress and so gorgeous.”
DREW BARRYMORE AND BRADLEY COOPERTommy Hilfiger's Picks
“Drew Barrymore and Bradley Cooper are both great actors. They seem like the guy and girl next door—Drew is funny and charismatic, Bradley has an effortless charm.”
MICHELLE OBAMATracy Reese's Pick
“Michelle Obama is one of my favorite celebrities right now. She consistently dresses in a way where her style suits her personality and flatters her figure. She is not led by fashion but rather defines it for herself, and I find that inspiring.”
MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL AND DAKOTA FANNINGMax Azria's Pick
“Dakota Fanning—for someone her age she already has such an innate sense of style. A youthful, American spirit combined with worldly chic. And Maggie Gyllenhall—she has an intellectually sophisticated sense of style. She represents a true woman’s lifestyle, she has a natural aesthetic that is accessible yet also aspirational, confident and beautiful in every moment of her day.”
CAREY MULLIGANRachel Roy's Pick
“I love Carey Mulligan. I’m inspired by people who do what they do very well, and she does what she does extraordinarily well.”
CATHERINE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGERebecca Taylor's Pick
"I like Catherine Middleton."
BRIGITTE BARDOTNicole Miller's Pick
“She was French and had incredible personal style.”
TILDA SWINTON AND AUDREY HEPBURNLela Rose's Picks
“Audrey inspires for her beauty and poise, and Tilda inspires for how she dresses for herself.”
NOEL COWARD, PLAYWRIGHT, COMPOSER, DIRECTORIsaac Mizrahi's Pick
“I've been thinking about his wit and his tailored look and the idea of real sophistication.”
GRACE KELLYRaul Melgoza, Creative Director of Luca Luca's Pick
“She defined classic beauty and had an innate sense of style.”
FLORENCE WELCHRebecca Minkoff's Pick
“Florence Welch is my ultimate. She makes being a strong, stylish woman look so easy!”
ROMY SCHNEIDERGiles Mendel of J. Mendel's Pick
“I’m most inspired right now by the effortlessness of Romy Schneider’s Parisian chic style.”
LAUREN HUTTONJill Stuart's Pick
“I’ve always loved Lauren Hutton. She is beautiful, classic, and timeless which is always what I strive for in my collections.”
OPRAHAdam Lippes of ADAM's Pick
“The celebrity I truly admire the most, hands down, is Oprah Winfrey. It’s her energy, her kindness, and her generosity all of which I know firsthand. She’s truly a star in every sense of the word.”
VANESSA PARADISCharlotte Ronson's Pick
“One person who’s always on my list is Vanessa Paradis. She brings a timeless elegance to whatever she’s wearing—no matter how simple or trendy. I've been drawing from the grunge era a lot lately, and she has always seemed to balance that element with a feminine quality that really resonates with my own aesthetic.”
MARILYN MONROEPhillipe and David Blond of The Blonds' Pick
“Marilyn Monroe is always a constant inspiration. Decadence, beauty and over the top glamour was Marilyn's trademark and the same holds true for our new collection. Every girl has a bombshell inside and The Blonds want to bring that out!”
GENE TIERNEYBrian Wolk and Claude Morais of Ruffian's Pick
“Gene Tierney’s unique and powerful sense of style and modern American sensibility and elegance has proven to be a great inspiration to us.”
AUDREY HEPBURNDouglas Hannant's Pick
"I like Audrey Hepburn."
DEBBIE HARRYChris Benz's Pick
“I’m loving Debbie Harry right now, especially her effortless renegade style. I can’t wait for her new album. I think it will be a major soundtrack at the studio!”
CHARLOTTE CASIRAGHIChristian Cota's Pick
“She inspires me because she carries herself with such an unspoken force of confidence, beauty and intelligence. I’d love to ask her about her horseback riding experiences. I am a rider myself, so I think it would be an insightful chat.”
DREE HEMINGWAYMatthew Williamson's Pick
“She is really inspiring. I love her approach to dressing. She is my kind of girl—glamorous, but in a nonchalant kind of way. She puts things together and it appears effortless, although I’m sure it isn’t! I’m drawn to that sense of laid-back glamour.”
TILDA SWINTONMaria Cornejo of Zero + Maria Cornejo's Pick
"Her ethereal beauty is transformative and timeless but it is her intelligence that makes her exquisite.”
BRIGITTE BARDOTYigal Azrouel's Pick
"I like Brigitte Bardot."
CHARLOTTE RAMPLINGAmy Smilovic of Tibi's Pick
“She’s the epitome of confidence, coolness, sex appeal and femininity, which I work into every collection no matter how they might differ in color and silhouette. She looks like a bad-ass in a chic and stylish woman’s body which I love.”
JEANNE MOREAUTadashi Shoji's Pick
“My favorite celebrity right now is Jeanne Moreau, a beautiful French actress most prolific in the 1960s. I respected the strong roles that she chose. She is and always will be a legend in her own right.”
KARINE VANASSERichard Chai's Pick
"I like Karine Vanasse."

? Leah Abrahams, Sharon Clott, and Caitlin Petreycik
