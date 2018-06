Day 8: Stars at the NY Shows

3 of 9 Chance Yeh/PatrickMcMullan.com

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton joined Courtney Love, Stephanie Pratt and the rest of the downtown crowd to close New York Fashion Week with a toast to Andy Warhol during the Dom Perignon bash at Villa Pacri. The champagne brand has released a set of limited-edition bottles that pay tribute to the iconic artist.