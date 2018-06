Day 8: NY Fashion Week

5 of 8 Gerardo Somoza/Startraks Photo

Tommy Hilfiger hosted a packed house at the opening of his Fifth Avenue Global Flagship store before his Spring 2010 runway show. Although it was the last day of Fashion Week, it was the first event for Emily Blunt, here with Rosario Dawson. "I love the buzz and that everyone makes an effort to get glammed up," she said. "I'm certainly in need of being taken away from my pajamas every once in awhile."