Leighton Meester

"I'm so distracted! There are so many people here, so many good-looking people," said Leighton Meester (in a Proenza Schouler outfit and Cathy Waterman jewelry) while scanning the crowd at Proenza Schouler's Spring 2010 runway show. Across the runway, Courtney Love (not shown) chatted with her front-row neighbors before watching the bright, tie-dyed collection come down the catwalk. "The clothes are innovative, young and cool. Kind of like me!" she said.