Day 6: Stars at the NY Shows

Sep 15, 2010 @ 11:47 am
Sarah Jessica Parker and Narciso Rodriguez
Sarah Jessica Parker and Narciso Rodriguez
After Narciso Rodriguez showed a collection filled with elegant, fluid dresses, actress Sarah Jessica Parker posed with the designer backstage.

-with reporting by Christina Rutherford and Nakisha Williams
ndrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG
Elijah Wood, Kim Gordon, and Thurston Moore
Elijah Wood, Kim Gordon, and Thurston Moore
Actor Elijah Wood sat front row at the Rodarte Spring 2011 show with Sonic Youth band members Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore.
Will Ragozzino/Getty Images
Evan Lysacek and Zac Posen
Evan Lysacek and Zac Posen
Figure skater Evan Lysacek attended the Kill Bill-inspired Vera Wang Spring 2011 show with Zac Posen. Posen just debuted his more affordably priced Z Spoke line this week and will present his Zac Posen collection in Paris.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IMG
Gabrielle Union, Kristin Cavallari, and Denise Richards
Gabrielle Union, Kristin Cavallari, and Denise Richards
Actresses Gabrielle Union, Kristin Cavallari, and Denise Richards sat front row at Badgley Mischka's Spring 2011 show; each wore a dress from the label.
Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com
Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung
Fashion Week regular Alexa Chung attended the Mulberry Spring 2011 show, donning the label's polka-dot dress and Lily purse. Chung later visited the show's after-party at the Soho House, where she told us she was glad to have finished presenting her Madewell collection: "It's good to be able to let lose a bit and party now."
Lorenzo Santini/WireImage
Jessica Lowndes
Jessica Lowndes
Jessica Lowndes stopped by Victoria's Secret Bombshell VIP suite in between shows to check out some of the lingerie label's latest offerings.
John Parra/Getty Images
Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe
Stylist and reality star Rachel Zoe made her latest Fashion Week appearance at Rodarte, where she complemented her long, flowing dress with a structured Hermes Birkin bag.
Will Ragozzino/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland
Singer Kelly Rowland posed backstage after attending the Badgley Mischka show in a head-to-toe look from the design duo.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG
Serena Williams
Serena Williams
Though she missed playing in the U.S. Open due to an injured foot, tennis champion Serena Williams was still able to participate in some serious fashion viewing at the Vera Wang Spring 2011 show.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IMG
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo
The City star continued her Fashion Week front row appearances by taking in the Tibi Spring 2011 show in a Fall/Winter look from the label.
Arun Nevader/Getty Images for IMG
Jessica Szohr
Jessica Szohr
Jessica Szohr, a front-row regular this season, posed backstage at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring 2011 show. "I'm wearing Herve Leger of course. I love this dress-I feel sexy and confident in it. It little hard to move in it though," Szhor told us. Next up after Fashion Week? "I'm going to go on vacation! It's been a busy week."
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG
Shantel VanSanten, Stacey Bendet and Elisabeth Moss
Shantel VanSanten, Stacey Bendet and Elisabeth Moss
Actresses Shantel VanSanten and Elisabeth Moss posed backstage with Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet (center). Moss proclaimed her love for the label, telling us that "You can go to the store and find a perfect party dress in 20 minutes."
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Liv Tyler and Joe Manganiello
Liv Tyler and Joe Manganiello
G-Star spokeswoman Liv Tyler joined True Blood vampire Joe Manganiello at the G-Star Spring 2011 presentation. Both stars wore complete looks from the label.
Henry Lamb/Photowire / BEImages, Sonia Moskowitz, Globe Photos
