Day 6: Stars at the NY Shows

11 of 13 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG

Jessica Szohr

Jessica Szohr, a front-row regular this season, posed backstage at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring 2011 show. "I'm wearing Herve Leger of course. I love this dress-I feel sexy and confident in it. It little hard to move in it though," Szhor told us. Next up after Fashion Week? "I'm going to go on vacation! It's been a busy week."