Day 5: Stars at the NY Shows

3 of 13 Joe Corrigan/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Halston Heritage chief creative officer Sarah Jessica Parker showed her support for designer Marios Schwab at the Halston presentation. "This is Marios collection and his story tonight, but the Heritage collection is just one of the many responsibilities that I have at the company," Parker told us. "I'm very involved...it's been as complete of an experience as any collection needs to be: working all day every day until it's done."