Day 5: NY Fashion Week

The New York Public Library was a feeding ground for paparazzi as Rachel Bilson, Nicky Hilton and Kelly Rowland packed the front row of Jill Stuart's winding runway show. Kim Kardashian also took a front-row seat, but not before speaking to Stuart and fulfilling her reporting duties backstage for her new role as OK! magazine's Contributing Beauty Editor. "It's been amazing! I mean it's every girl's dream to come and ask the makeup artists and hairstylists what their tricks and secrets are."