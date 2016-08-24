Day 4: NY Fashion Week

6 of 9 Dave Allocca/Startraks Photo

Hilary Duff and Amanda Bynes

Teen idols Hilary Duff and Amanda Bynes proved their brand loyalty at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Bryant Park show in slinky designs from the line. "This is the only show I’m attending since I’m working in the city right now," said Duff. The Gossip Girl guest star might want to start saving for spring-Azria's latest collection included irresistible denim and metallic versions of the iconic bandage dress.