Day 4: NY Fashion Week

InStyle.com
Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:22 am
Blake Lively - Diane von Furstenberg - New York Fashion Week - Day 4 - Spring 2010
pinterest
Blake Lively
Gossip Girl Blake Lively took in Diane von Furstenberg's bright, bohemian collection wearing a sparkling sequin jacket and skinny jeans. Fellow fashionistas Mariska Hargitay and Michelle Trachtenberg also joined the actress in the front row.

-with reporting by Joyann King and Lauren Tumas
Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos
Shenae Grimes and Estelle - Diane von Furstenberg - NY Fashion Week - Spring 2010
pinterest
Shenae Grimes and Estelle
Diane von Furstenberg's hot hippie collection attracted front-row luminaries Shenae Grimes and Estelle. 90210 star Grimes is sure to adopt some of the bold layers; as she told one of our reporters earlier in the week, “My biggest style inspiration would have to be Steven Tyler from Aerosmith."
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Rachel Zoe and Jessica Alba - Who What Wear - NY Fashion Week - Spring 2010
pinterest
Rachel Zoe and Jessica Alba
Super-stylist Rachel Zoe joined the ever-fashionable Jessica Alba at the Maybelline New York-sponsored launch for the Who What Wear style guide. The loyal Alba also made an appearance at the tome's L.A. book bash.
Nick Hunt/Patrick McMullen
Gerard Butler and Freida Pinto - Harry Winston - NY Fashion Week - Spring 2010
pinterest
Gerard Butler and Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto sparkled in carats and carats of Harry Winston diamonds at the launch of the luxury jeweler's New York Collection. The Slumdog Millionaire star accessorized further with fellow guest Gerard Butler.
Patrick McMullen
Ashley Madekwe and Mischa Barton - Herve Leger by Max Azria - NY Fashion Week - Spring 2010
pinterest
Ashley Madekwe and Mischa Barton
It's a Beautiful Life for Max Azria-the designer, who will be making a cameo appearance on the upcoming series, welcomed costars Ashley Madekwe and Mischa Barton to his Herve Leger by Max Azria show. Said Barton, "It’s actually great to have him be a part of the show since he’s such a well-known designer and makes beautiful clothes."
Graylock/Abaca
Hilary Duff and Amanda Bynes - Herve Leger by Max Azria - NY Fashion Week - Spring 2010
pinterest
Hilary Duff and Amanda Bynes
Teen idols Hilary Duff and Amanda Bynes proved their brand loyalty at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Bryant Park show in slinky designs from the line. "This is the only show I’m attending since I’m working in the city right now," said Duff. The Gossip Girl guest star might want to start saving for spring-Azria's latest collection included irresistible denim and metallic versions of the iconic bandage dress.
Dave Allocca/Startraks Photo
Rebecca Taylor - Alexa Chung - New York Fashion Week Spring 2010
pinterest
Rebecca Taylor and Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung took a break from her MTV hosting gig to attend the Rebecca Taylor Spring 2010 runway show in Bryant Park. The British style sensation got a first look at the bold collection, which featured bright prints. Said Taylor, "I wanted my girl to feel very cool, very urban this year-very city."
Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor
Reem Acra and Emmanuelle Chriqui - Reem Acra - NY Fashion Week - Spring 2010
pinterest
Reem Acra and Emmanuelle Chriqui
Designer Reem Acra greeted a sunny Emmanuelle Chriqui backstage following an intimate showing of her soft, feminine new collection. Chriqui wore a vibrant creation from the line.
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Carmen Marc Valvo and Vanessa Williams - Carmen Marc Valvo - NY Fashion Week - Spring 2010
pinterest
Carmen Marc Valvo and Vanessa Williams
Designer Carmen Marc Valvo welcomed Ugly Betty's Vanessa Williams to his Spring 2010 presentation at the NASDAQ Tower. Following the show, Valvo took his gown-clad models for a walk into bustling Times Square.
Ben Gabbe/Patrick McMullen
1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 9 Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos

Blake Lively

Gossip Girl Blake Lively took in Diane von Furstenberg's bright, bohemian collection wearing a sparkling sequin jacket and skinny jeans. Fellow fashionistas Mariska Hargitay and Michelle Trachtenberg also joined the actress in the front row.

-with reporting by Joyann King and Lauren Tumas
Advertisement
2 of 9 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Shenae Grimes and Estelle

Diane von Furstenberg's hot hippie collection attracted front-row luminaries Shenae Grimes and Estelle. 90210 star Grimes is sure to adopt some of the bold layers; as she told one of our reporters earlier in the week, “My biggest style inspiration would have to be Steven Tyler from Aerosmith."
3 of 9 Nick Hunt/Patrick McMullen

Rachel Zoe and Jessica Alba

Super-stylist Rachel Zoe joined the ever-fashionable Jessica Alba at the Maybelline New York-sponsored launch for the Who What Wear style guide. The loyal Alba also made an appearance at the tome's L.A. book bash.
Advertisement
4 of 9 Patrick McMullen

Gerard Butler and Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto sparkled in carats and carats of Harry Winston diamonds at the launch of the luxury jeweler's New York Collection. The Slumdog Millionaire star accessorized further with fellow guest Gerard Butler.
Advertisement
5 of 9 Graylock/Abaca

Ashley Madekwe and Mischa Barton

It's a Beautiful Life for Max Azria-the designer, who will be making a cameo appearance on the upcoming series, welcomed costars Ashley Madekwe and Mischa Barton to his Herve Leger by Max Azria show. Said Barton, "It’s actually great to have him be a part of the show since he’s such a well-known designer and makes beautiful clothes."
Advertisement
6 of 9 Dave Allocca/Startraks Photo

Hilary Duff and Amanda Bynes

Teen idols Hilary Duff and Amanda Bynes proved their brand loyalty at the Herve Leger by Max Azria Bryant Park show in slinky designs from the line. "This is the only show I’m attending since I’m working in the city right now," said Duff. The Gossip Girl guest star might want to start saving for spring-Azria's latest collection included irresistible denim and metallic versions of the iconic bandage dress.
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy of Rebecca Taylor

Rebecca Taylor and Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung took a break from her MTV hosting gig to attend the Rebecca Taylor Spring 2010 runway show in Bryant Park. The British style sensation got a first look at the bold collection, which featured bright prints. Said Taylor, "I wanted my girl to feel very cool, very urban this year-very city."
Advertisement
8 of 9 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Reem Acra and Emmanuelle Chriqui

Designer Reem Acra greeted a sunny Emmanuelle Chriqui backstage following an intimate showing of her soft, feminine new collection. Chriqui wore a vibrant creation from the line.
Advertisement
9 of 9 Ben Gabbe/Patrick McMullen

Carmen Marc Valvo and Vanessa Williams

Designer Carmen Marc Valvo welcomed Ugly Betty's Vanessa Williams to his Spring 2010 presentation at the NASDAQ Tower. Following the show, Valvo took his gown-clad models for a walk into bustling Times Square.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!