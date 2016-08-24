Day 3: Stars at the NY Shows

90210 actress Jessica Lowndes (right) sat front row at the QVC Fashion Show with Gossip Girls Katie Cassidy and Jessica Szohr. Cassidy dished about her new stint on Gossip Girl, telling us that her character Juliet "is definitely there to stir the pot! She's a student at Columbia and her and Nate hit it off. She causes some trouble. You’ll see, it’ll be good."