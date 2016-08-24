Day 3: Stars at the NY Shows

Aug 24, 2016 @ 10:22 am
Zac Posen and Rashida Jones in Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week
Zac Posen and Rashida Jones
Following his Z Spoke show, Zac Posen posed with Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones at the Lincoln Center tents.

--with reporting by Nakisha Williams
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for IMG
Claire Danes and Shenae Grimes at Z Spoke by Zac Posen Spring 2011 show during New York Fashion Week
Claire Danes and Shenae Grimes

Recent Emmy winner Claire Danes sat with 90210 star Shenae Grimes at the Z Spoke by Zac Posen show.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IMG
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian at QVC Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney took in the Jill Stuart Spring 2011 show.
Brian Prahl / Splash News
Katie Cassidy, Jessica Szohr and Jessica Lowndes at the QVC Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week
Katie Cassidy, Jessica Szohr, and Jessica Lowndes

90210 actress Jessica Lowndes (right) sat front row at the QVC Fashion Show with Gossip Girls Katie Cassidy and Jessica Szohr. Cassidy dished about her new stint on Gossip Girl, telling us that her character Juliet "is definitely there to stir the pot! She's a student at Columbia and her and Nate hit it off. She causes some trouble. You’ll see, it’ll be good."

Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com
Kelly Rutherford, Christina Ricci and Angie Harmon at the QVC Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week
Kelly Rutherford, Christina Ricci and Angie Harmon
The QVC Fashion Show drew plenty of stars, including Kelly Rutherford, Christina Ricci and Angie Harmon. Harmon, clad in Rodarte and Alexander McQueen, dished on her Fashion Week must-have: "Protein bars, just to have something in between everything. I like the ones from Luna."
Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com
Emily Browning and Deborah Ann Woll at Prabal Gurung Spring 2011 during New York Fashion Week
Emily Browning and Deborah Ann Woll
True Blood co-stars Emily Browning and Deborah Ann Woll sat front row at the Prabal Gurung Spring 2011 show.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IMG
Gavin and Kingston Rossdale at the Edun Spring 2011 show during New York Fashion Week
Gavin and Kingston Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale watched the Spring 2011 Edun show with his fashion-forward son, Kingston. Edun is designed by Bono and wife Ali Hewson.
Jerritt Clark/WireImage
Leighton Meester at Derek Lam Spring 2011 show during NY Fashion Week
Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester followed the Spring 2011 all-white trend while sitting front row at the Derek Lam show.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
Rashida Jones at Derek Lam Spring 2011 show during New York Fashion Week
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones waited front row for Derek Lam's Spring 2011 show to begin.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for IMG
Shantel VanSanten, Jessica Lowndes, and Alison Brie at Lela Rose Spring 2011 fashion show during NY Fashion Week
Shantel VanSanten, Jessica Lowndes, and Alison Brie
Actresses Shantel VanSanten, Jessica Lowndes and Alison Brie attend the Lela Rose Spring 2011 fashion show.
Joe Kohen/WireImage
