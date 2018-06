Day 3: NY Fashion Week

3 of 9 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Jessica Stroup and Emmanuelle Chriqui

Last minute mayhem hit backstage at the Promenade before Vivienne Tam’s runway show. “The day was crazy! The shoes just arrived yesterday. Some of the samples didn’t arrive because of customs problems. A model didn’t show up. We almost had to cut two looks,” said designer Tam, who took the shoes off of her feet to give to a model to walk. The snafus weren’t apparent from the front of the house. Jessica Stroup, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Estelle (not pictured) sat side by side in the front row to view flowing pastel pieces inspired by the classic Chinese love story concerto "Butterfly Lovers.”