Kelly Rowland and Ashlee Simpson

Singer Kelly Rowland and Ashlee Simpson were all smiles in the front row of the Spring 2011 BCBG Max Azria show. Rowland dished about her new hairstyle, telling us, "I needed a change, I wanted to do something different." Although half the hairdo is already shaved into a buzz cut, Rowland's not done cutting yet. "I'm actually still chopping it, I'm going to meet with my hairstylist and we're gong to play with it more. Once you start cutting it, it's addicting!"