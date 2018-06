Day 2: NY Fashion Week

4 of 9 Mark Von Holden/WireImage

Celebrating the second season of her Bravo hit, The Rachel Zoe Project, stylist-to-the-stars Rachel Zoe sparkled in Missoni at the fashionable fete, mingling with guests like Molly Sims and Olivia Palermo at the Standard Hotel in NYC. "It's exciting that people are enjoying the show, it makes me happy," said the reality star, who returned to the Big Apple to catch the Spring 2010 shows. Sims, dressed in Chris Benz dress and jacket, and jewelry from her upcoming collection for HSN, is one such fan. "Rachel is an amazing stylist," said the actress, who has worked with team Zoe for years, "She has great taste, a great eye and a great team. She's worked hard for everything she's got."