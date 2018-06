Day 1: NY Fashion Week

9 of 14 BauerGriffin

Gwen Stefani

The No Doubt frontwoman proudly debuted her latest collection at Milk Studios. "It's kind of a rebirth of L.A.M.B." Gwen Stefani said of her spring line. "There are a lot of jersey and asymmetrical pieces and I kept it really simple color-wise with a lot of black, white, gray and pops of color." The rocker, who says she won't get the chance to view any other designers' collections, later joined the Fashion's Night Out festivities at Bloomingdales. "I've been in tour-mode, so to be dropped back in New York into Fashion Week feels like a Saturday Night Live skit...it's so hilarious and over the top," she said. "I love how fun it is and I can't believe I get to keep doing it."