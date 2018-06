Cindy Weber Cleary's Picks

11 of 19 Imaxtree

Prada

Prada's spring 2012 collection was one of my all-time favorites! The exquisite fabrics and feminine silhouettes like pleated skirts were offset by racy stilettos and sandals with “wings” like a ‘50s Cadillac. It was hard to pick one look, but the burgundy pleated chiffon coat and blouse with the sky blue knife-pleated skirt made me scrawl three stars next to it on the show notes. I can't wait to see the fabrics, jewelry and shoes up close.