Celebrity Looks from Fashion Week

15 of 22 JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com

-New York, NY - 09/08/2013 - Zac Posen During Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Center 548 NO Sales OR Usage For PerezHilton.com/NO Sales OR Usage For GossipCenter.com -PICTURED: Stacey Keibler -PHOTO by: JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com -CAM_6303 Editorial - Rights Managed Image - Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee Startraks Photo New York, NY For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com