Celebrities: My First Fashion Show Was...

6 of 15 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

SOPHIA BUSH

“This wasn’t my first fashion show, but I remember the first time I saw Monique Lhuillier before anybody really knew her. After the show, I went up to her and said, 'You are going to be so famous. I'm having heart palpitations after that collection.' And she said, 'Thank you so much. That is so sweet.' Fashion is amazing to me. It's like architecture. It's like art. I just think that it's so beautiful.”