Celebrities at Fashion Week

Jane Krakowski, Olivia Palermo, Ashley Greene, and Katie Cassidy at Kaufmanfranco

Front row starlets Jenna Krakowski (in Kaufmanfranco), Olivia Palermo, Ashley Greene (in Kaufmanfranco), and Katie Cassidy (in Kaufmanfranco) were ready for their next dose of Kaufmanfranco. "I was here last year and kind of wanted everything on the runway," Greene admitted to InStyle.com before the show. "And I expect it's going to be the same this go around." Krakowski, who told InStyle.com she was keeping her eye out for Emmy looks, believes in Kaufmanfranco's perfect fit. "I think with a Kaufmanfranco, you just need to zip it up and go!" she said. "Bring your confidence!" --Reporting by Alyssa Bailey