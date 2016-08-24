Best Runway Hair and Makeup

2 of 5 ImaxTree

Michael Kors

THE HAIR "The clothing is architectural, so the look is very graphic and sleek," said Orlando Pita, the stylist at the show. "There is a right side part, a clear plastic headband and some extensions at the bottom to give the hair a pretty, straight line."

THE MAKEUP Dick Page used Shiseido's Spring 2010 line to create the signature gem-toned eye. He swept amethyst shadow across the entire lid, added a touch of aqua, and dabbed gold in the corner and along the bottom lashline. "It's about reflection," he said. "We wanted to use color in a very chic way."

INSIDER SECRET: Before the 10:00 AM show, models drank orange juice and bagels while the designer hung out with his mother, Joan.