Best Runway Hair and Makeup

THE HAIR Guido Palau, the hairstylist who created the super-long, easy-going braided look, was inspired by "the seventies, early eighties Brooke Shields thing." He left the bangs undone, adding a touch of styling lotion for matte texture, and pulled out wispy flyaways. He also wove extensions into each model's hair. "The girls of that period didn't really cut their hair," he explained. THE MAKEUP "This look is all about the eyebrow," said the backstage makeup artist Diane Kendal. She brushed the brows upwards, and used MAC Fling and Lingering Brow Pencils to enhance their weight. "We wanted the face to look healthy and strong," she said. INSIDER SECRET Kendal didn't use a single swipe of mascara for the entire show.
ImaxTree
Michael Kors
THE HAIR "The clothing is architectural, so the look is very graphic and sleek," said Orlando Pita, the stylist at the show. "There is a right side part, a clear plastic headband and some extensions at the bottom to give the hair a pretty, straight line." THE MAKEUP Dick Page used Shiseido's Spring 2010 line to create the signature gem-toned eye. He swept amethyst shadow across the entire lid, added a touch of aqua, and dabbed gold in the corner and along the bottom lashline. "It's about reflection," he said. "We wanted to use color in a very chic way." INSIDER SECRET: Before the 10:00 AM show, models drank orange juice and bagels while the designer hung out with his mother, Joan.
ImaxTree
Zac Posen
THE HAIR Odile Gilbert pulled the models' hair into high ponytails, and twisted in long neon extensions. "I wanted it to look like ribbons in their hair," she said. THE MAKEUP Stephane Marais dabbed loose white powder around the eyes, then added taupe shadow in crease. He used a mix of pink cream and powder blush heavily on the cheeks, and across the entire face. "I wanted her to have a flush, monochromatic, look-like she'd been dancing," he said. INSIDER SECRET The models wore Deborah Lippmann Daytripper ($16, lippmanncollection.com) on their fingers-and toes. "Zac said, 'Sometimes a woman slips her shoes off when she eats dinner, so why would they not be painted for the show?'" Lippmann added.
ImaxTree; Courtesy of Lippmann
Donna Karan
THE HAIR Eugene Souleiman gave the models a diagonal part, then drew the hair back into loose ponytail, pushing it up at the base for a rounded effect. Instead of using conventional hair ties, he secured the ponytails with a strip of elastic (as used in waistbands). THE MAKEUP Makeup artist Pat McGrath was inspired by the grays, blues, and whites in the collection-so she used those shades on the face, too. The key product was Cover Girl Smoky ShadowBlast in Silver Sky, a new double-ended liner available online in November. To warm up the face, she added a touch of pink on the cheeks. INSIDER SECRET: Milla Jovovich and Rachel Zoe sat front row; DJs spun Annie Lennox as guests took their seats.
ImaxTree
Nicole Miller
THE HAIR Kevin Ryan smoothed all of the hair back, grabbed small sections of hair at the temples, and secured mini-side ponytails with a clear elastic. His secret weapon? The RootControl by R Session Tools ($179.99, rsessiontools.com) which straightened the hair without leaving it limp. THE MAKEUP The key elements of James Kaliardos's look at Nicole Miller were squarish eyebrows and slate and lilac cat-eyes. "It's powerful and unusual," he said. "She's a real warrior woman." He added a touch of pale pink lipstick, and rose powder blush to knock-out shine. INSIDER SECRET For a boost of energy, models drank Muscle Milk Light backstage before the 6:00 PM show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
1 of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5ImaxTree
Alexander Wang
THE HAIR Guido Palau, the hairstylist who created the super-long, easy-going braided look, was inspired by "the seventies, early eighties Brooke Shields thing." He left the bangs undone, adding a touch of styling lotion for matte texture, and pulled out wispy flyaways. He also wove extensions into each model's hair. "The girls of that period didn't really cut their hair," he explained. THE MAKEUP "This look is all about the eyebrow," said the backstage makeup artist Diane Kendal. She brushed the brows upwards, and used MAC Fling and Lingering Brow Pencils to enhance their weight. "We wanted the face to look healthy and strong," she said. INSIDER SECRET Kendal didn't use a single swipe of mascara for the entire show.
Advertisement
2 of 5ImaxTree
Michael Kors
THE HAIR "The clothing is architectural, so the look is very graphic and sleek," said Orlando Pita, the stylist at the show. "There is a right side part, a clear plastic headband and some extensions at the bottom to give the hair a pretty, straight line." THE MAKEUP Dick Page used Shiseido's Spring 2010 line to create the signature gem-toned eye. He swept amethyst shadow across the entire lid, added a touch of aqua, and dabbed gold in the corner and along the bottom lashline. "It's about reflection," he said. "We wanted to use color in a very chic way." INSIDER SECRET: Before the 10:00 AM show, models drank orange juice and bagels while the designer hung out with his mother, Joan.
3 of 5ImaxTree; Courtesy of Lippmann
Zac Posen
THE HAIR Odile Gilbert pulled the models' hair into high ponytails, and twisted in long neon extensions. "I wanted it to look like ribbons in their hair," she said. THE MAKEUP Stephane Marais dabbed loose white powder around the eyes, then added taupe shadow in crease. He used a mix of pink cream and powder blush heavily on the cheeks, and across the entire face. "I wanted her to have a flush, monochromatic, look-like she'd been dancing," he said. INSIDER SECRET The models wore Deborah Lippmann Daytripper ($16, lippmanncollection.com) on their fingers-and toes. "Zac said, 'Sometimes a woman slips her shoes off when she eats dinner, so why would they not be painted for the show?'" Lippmann added.
Advertisement
4 of 5ImaxTree
Donna Karan
THE HAIR Eugene Souleiman gave the models a diagonal part, then drew the hair back into loose ponytail, pushing it up at the base for a rounded effect. Instead of using conventional hair ties, he secured the ponytails with a strip of elastic (as used in waistbands). THE MAKEUP Makeup artist Pat McGrath was inspired by the grays, blues, and whites in the collection-so she used those shades on the face, too. The key product was Cover Girl Smoky ShadowBlast in Silver Sky, a new double-ended liner available online in November. To warm up the face, she added a touch of pink on the cheeks. INSIDER SECRET: Milla Jovovich and Rachel Zoe sat front row; DJs spun Annie Lennox as guests took their seats.
Advertisement
5 of 5Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicole Miller
THE HAIR Kevin Ryan smoothed all of the hair back, grabbed small sections of hair at the temples, and secured mini-side ponytails with a clear elastic. His secret weapon? The RootControl by R Session Tools ($179.99, rsessiontools.com) which straightened the hair without leaving it limp. THE MAKEUP The key elements of James Kaliardos's look at Nicole Miller were squarish eyebrows and slate and lilac cat-eyes. "It's powerful and unusual," he said. "She's a real warrior woman." He added a touch of pale pink lipstick, and rose powder blush to knock-out shine. INSIDER SECRET For a boost of energy, models drank Muscle Milk Light backstage before the 6:00 PM show.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.