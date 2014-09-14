Beauty Forecast: See All Our Favorite Looks from #NYFW Spring 2015

What a week! The Spring 2015 runways at New York Fashion Week served up gorgeous ensembles and trends to keep us inspired for months, which were matched only by the standout hair and makeup moments. We especially loved the starry-eyed effect at Anna Sui, whose collection paid homage to rock icons like The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Page, and The Beatles with psychedelic prints, and '70s-inspired celestial details. Lead makeup artist Pat McGrath mirrored the cosmic feeling by using a trio of gold glitter accents to eyes, balanced with natural brows, radiant skin, and a soft pink lip. The touchable waves, created by celebrity hairstylist Garren, added to the cool, I'm-with-the-band vibe.

After watching each show and paying extra-special attention to the beauty details, we rounded up the best hair and makeup looks at fashion week -- ranging from wild options like Marc Jacobs, Betsey Johnson, and Rodarte, to the wearable versions you can try off the runway. Click through our gallery to see each look now!