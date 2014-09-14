Beauty Forecast: See All Our Favorite Looks from #NYFW Spring 2015

DavideGallizio
Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 14, 2014

What a week! The Spring 2015 runways at New York Fashion Week served up gorgeous ensembles and trends to keep us inspired for months, which were matched only by the standout hair and makeup moments. We especially loved the starry-eyed effect at Anna Sui, whose collection paid homage to rock icons like The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Page, and The Beatles with psychedelic prints, and '70s-inspired celestial details. Lead makeup artist Pat McGrath mirrored the cosmic feeling by using a trio of gold glitter accents to eyes, balanced with natural brows, radiant skin, and a soft pink lip. The touchable waves, created by celebrity hairstylist Garren, added to the cool, I'm-with-the-band vibe.

After watching each show and paying extra-special attention to the beauty details, we rounded up the best hair and makeup looks at fashion week -- ranging from wild options like Marc Jacobs, Betsey Johnson, and Rodarte, to the wearable versions you can try off the runway. Click through our gallery to see each look now!

1 of 27 DavideGallizio

Anna Sui

Playing off of Sui's psychedelic prints, makeup artist Pat McGrath added a trio of gold glitter accents on each eye.
2 of 27 DavideGallizio

Tommy Hilfiger

We loved the punk rock vibe Pat McGrath created at Tommy Hilfiger, where models wore a smoky eye with star-shaped temporary tattoos.
3 of 27 MatteoScarpellini (2)

Badgley Mischka

"Today's Marie Antoinette-with whom we've equated to the rebellious Upper East Side girl-is edgy, but romantic," says Cutler Salon's Rachel Bodt, who created the pastel-tinted hair at Badgley Mischka. "The antiqued pastels were meant to look as if they were done at-home with ombre variations to conjure up a lived-in style." Lead makeup artist Tom Pecheux mirrored the effect with blue, pink, and lavender eye shadows brushed through the brow, while nails with subtle gold leaf accents finished the look.
4 of 27 DavideGallizio

Vera Wang

Vera Wang's girls wore a metallic purple smoky eye against a fresh complexion and shimmery nude lip. "I imagine it as the face of a mystical wood nymph," says lead makeup artist Lucia Pieroni, who used Cle de Peau's aptly-named shadow palette in Fairy Dust (launching spring 2015) to create the effect.
5 of 27 Sarah Balch for InStyle.com

J. Crew

Clean, gorgeous skin was complemented with a just-bitten berry stain by Troi Ollivierre and groomed brows at J. Crew.
6 of 27 MatteoScarpellini

Betsey Johnson

Kelly Thompson, lead makeup artist at Betsey Johnson, created a smoky eye and red lip just as theatrical as the designer's spring lineup, and finished the look with feathery lashes and a crystal accent.
7 of 27 DavideGallizio

Carolina Herrera

"There is a Japanese influence in Carolina's collection this season with bold floral prints and very precise, structured shapes with strong silhouettes, so the hair is a sleek, sculptural style," says lead hairstylist Orlando Pita. MAC makeup artist Diane Kendal let the lip take center stage, adding subtle definition on the eyes with soft neutrals.
8 of 27 DavideGallizio

Rodarte

Otherwise minimalist makeup got an unexpected edge with two rows of faux brow piercings.
9 of 27 Matteo Volta

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs has a history of using statement-making wigs at his runway shows-the designer previously used platinum blonde versions for both spring and fall 2014, but for his spring 2015 collection, the designer used tousled brunette styles with heavy fringe. "Using wigs allows a completely unified look, which was important to Marc," says Redken lead stylist Guido Palau, who used Joey Ramone and the bowl cuts of the '70s and '80s as references.
10 of 27 Sarah Balch

Honor

Talk about a blue streak. Lead makeup artist Polly Osmond shaped the dramatic cat-eye using Kevyn Aucoin's eye pencil in Defining Navy ($26; beauty.com), then layered the Loose Shimmer Shadow in Lapis ($29; beauty.com) on top to emphasize the color. "Debutante falls in love with a George Harrison bad-boy, and they go on a 'trip' together," Osmond says of her inspiration. "She finally realizes he's a bad person, untangles herself from him, and comes out stronger for it."
11 of 27 Imaxtree.com

Trina Turk

Trina Turk's models took the bright-eyed route, pairing Stila's turquoise-hued Smudge Stick ($20; stilacosmetics.com) with a pop-of-color lip, veering between the Carina and Aria tones of Stila's Liquid Lipstick ($22 each; stilacosmetics.com. "Trina's collection was inspired by the iconic L.A. flower mart, so we chose makeup in a bouquet of colors," says lead makeup artist Sarah Lucero. "The hues are like petals of a flower, with a soft finish, but opaque in color." The hair was kept sleek and simple, allowing the vivid makeup and statement accessory to be the focal points.
12 of 27 imaxtree.com

Christian Siriano

Drawing upon Siriano's inspiration of glass sculptures crafted by Sergio Redegalli, small, iridescent flecks of glitter adorned each models' lids, while the hair was worn in soft, shiny waves.
13 of 27 imaxtree.com

Diane von Furstenberg

For a show as iconic as Diane von Furstenberg, only a homage to an equally-iconic star would do. The designer used Cote d'Azure in the '50s and '60s as her starting point, referencing Picasso, Gaudi, and Brigitte Bardot throughout the line, so lead hairstylist Orlando Pita offset the sexy, smoky eye and nude lip combo with a Bardot-esque blowout. "Brigitte Bardot was often one of the people in San Tropez, so it's all loosely based on her-that kind of undone-sexy-lots-of-hair-volume look, but not done so '60s-esque," he says. "It's more for a girl of today. Although it's a modern take on Brigitte Bardot's look, it's not too far from what she was already doing then."
14 of 27 imaxtree.com

Cushnie et Ochs

Never one to opt out of an edgy look, Cushnie et Ochs' girls took the runway in a graphic cat-eye and sleek, one-tier ponytail, while the metallic band on each of their nails mirrored the collection's strategically-placed arm cuffs. "The gold striping brings a subtle detail to the cuticle area," says lead manicurist Madeline Poole, who began with a base color of Christian Louboutin's Tres Decollete lacquer ($50; christianlouboutin.com). Both the makeup and hair served as a modern-day nod to Cleopatra. "Think Cleopatra in the Hamptons," says Maybelline makeup artist Yadim.
15 of 27 imaxtree.com

Carmen Marc Valvo

"Carmen's inspiration for this collection was the '50s-Old Hollywood glamour à la Ginger Rogers, Bette Davis, and Cary Grant. Being that this is his 25th anniversary collection, he had to make it a Silver Jubilee, incorporating black, white, and silver throughout the line," says lead hairstylist Ted Gibson, who kept the feeling going by complementing each model's low side chignon with silver highlights. A rich red lip added to the Old Hollywood appeal, while the slight orange undertones added a current vibe.
16 of 27 imaxtree.com

Thakoon

Lead hairstylist Odile Gilbert wanted to create a glossy, wet effect, so she coated each model's strands with an ample amount of Kerastase's Forme Fatale gel ($36; kerastase-usa.com), then took two small sections from either side of the head and twisted them in the back, anchoring the style by forming a double knot. A veil of Kerastase's Gloss Appeal ($37; kerastase-usa.com) added extra shine, and a final spritz of the Lacque Noire hairspray ($37; kerastase-usa.com) provided extra insurance.
17 of 27 imaxtree.com

Jill Stuart

Stuart used Jerry Hall as a muse for her spring 2015 collection, and of course, the hair and makeup looks followed suit with a beachy, glamorous vibe. To complement the glossy metallic eye, lead hairstylist James Pecis created loose, touchable waves with his arsenal of Moroccanoil products. "They have a fresh, youthful twist, evoking the idea of unleashing your inner animal," he says.
18 of 27 imaxtree.com

Nanette Lepore

"Nanette wanted a sun-kissed beauty who, in one swift wardrobe change, could go from day to night," says lead hairstylist Linh Nguyen for Cutler/Redken Salon, who complemented the winged-out white eyeliner with an unfussy top knot. "This effortlessly chic updo in a wind-blown fashion perfectly captures today's modern woman on the go." To finish, Essie manicurist Julie Kandalec layered the brand's Mint Candy Apple hue underneath a sponged-on layer of the Blanc shade ($8.50 each; essie.com) across the tips.
19 of 27 imaxtree.com

Herve Leger

"The inspiration was a warrior woman, Omna Bugeisha," says MAC lead artist Val Garland, who decked each model out in graphic, squared-off eyeliner. "It's all about the strength and power of women!" Garland picked up MAC Pros' Black Creme Liner ($16; maccosmetics.com) and applied it using the #266 angled brush ($20; maccosmetics.com) in conjunction with the #212 flat definer brush ($24; maccosmetics.com). "Draw a bold, square shape, creating a look of black electrical tape across the eyes," she adds.
20 of 27 imaxtree.com

Tess Giberson

Lead makeup artist Dick Page layered a yet-to-be-released navy liner by Shiseido underneath a pale iridescent blue from the Luminizing Eye Color Trio in Static ($33; shiseido.com) to create the smoky celurean eye. "It's a simple adaptation of the idea of aquatic elements, and mixing synthetics with naturals," he says.
21 of 27 imaxtree.com

Tadashi Shoji

To complement the fresh-faced makeup and metallic mesh printed nails, lead hairstylist Rodney Cutler went for a low, braided chignon for models at Tadashi Shoji's show. "The Venetian-inspired lace and varied textures in the collection helped me to create a simple, yet strong, silhouette," he says. "In the way Tadashi chose to take the classic lace in a new direction, I created a modern lace of my own reflected in the chignon braid."
22 of 27 imaxtree.com

Suno

It's a braid within a braid. Lead hairstylist Odile Gilbert formed a cage herringbone plait on each model by starting with a deep side part and adding a dollop of Kerastase's Forme Fatale ($36; kerastase-usa.com) onto the very top. She combed hair into an upwards wave toward the back of the head, and once she secured that portion with clips, she began twisting the braid by crossing the dry lengths at the bottom over each other in three sections.
23 of 27 imaxtree.com

Derek Lam

Models had a rosy outlook at Derek Lam, where soft pink tones on the eyes were paired with roughed-up loose waves.
24 of 27 imaxtree.com

Monique Lhuillier

"The look was inspired by Hazel O'Conner in the movie Breaking Glass-think water-like reflections," says MAC lead makeup artist Val Garland, who cut pieces of iridescent film and placed them along the tear duct and outer corners of the eyes to create a glassy effect. "It's all about beautiful skin, but the girls feel a little bit hard."
25 of 27 imaxtree.com

Tracy Reece

What do you get when you mix Twiggy's mod-era eye look with Tracy Reese's modern dance-inspired collection? The bold liner seen on the designer's models, of course. Lead makeup artist Daniel Martin picked up NYX's Curve Liner ($15; nyxcosmetics.com) to accentuate both the crease and lash line areas, then used varying tones ranging from pink to berry of NYX's Simply Lip Creams ($6.50 for three; nyxcosmetics.com) to complement each girl's complexion.
26 of 27 imaxtree.com

Peter Som

Lead makeup artist Yadim played off of the bold tones throughout Peter Som's collection by adding a swipe of Maybelline's Color Sensational lipstick in Vibrant Mandarin ($6; target.com) on the inner corners of the models' eyes, while Wella's Eugene Souleiman twisted strands into a shiny plait. "It has a sexy, slightly-masculine feel," he says. "She's edgy, but still classy."
27 of 27 imaxtree.com

Marissa Webb

At Marissa Webb, a steely, smoky eye was complemented with an intricate braid with the addition of a mini-pompadour.

