8 Reasons Why Adam Selman's Spring 2016 Collection Is Tailor-Made for Rihanna

On the demure-to-daring continuum of everything Rihanna has ever worn, her nearly naked look from the 2014 CFDA Awards still falls at the wild end of the spectrum. It's a look that not only went down in history as one the most memorable, but it also gave the man who designed the creation—Adam Selman—a boost in mainstream recognition. Since then, the two have been almost inseparable.

But for the designer's spring/summer 2016 show at NYFW, RiRi was removed, both figuratively and literally—she was a no show (though actress Amy Sedaris and a bevy of bloggers found a stake in the front row) and she wasn't mentioned in any statements about his inspiration, though a trip to Kauai explains the relaxed aesthetic and tropical floral-happy pieces from his collection. Even so, we couldn't help but draw comparisons between his new designs and RiRi's unpredictably (yet enviably) eccentric style—because at the end of the day, we all know she's his forever muse.

The Cupcake Dress (pictured above)

Selman closed his show with a sheer tiered black number that was at once both sweet and racy—and reminiscent of Rihanna's too-sweet Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation that she wore for the 2015 Grammys with its out-to-there tiers and cloying bubblegum pink hue.

