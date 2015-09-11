8 Reasons Why Adam Selman's Spring 2016 Collection Is Tailor-Made for Rihanna

Brian Ach/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Andrea Cheng
Sep 11, 2015 @ 9:15 am

On the demure-to-daring continuum of everything Rihanna has ever worn, her nearly naked look from the 2014 CFDA Awards still falls at the wild end of the spectrum. It's a look that not only went down in history as one the most memorable, but it also gave the man who designed the creation—Adam Selman—a boost in mainstream recognition. Since then, the two have been almost inseparable.

But for the designer's spring/summer 2016 show at NYFW, RiRi was removed, both figuratively and literally—she was a no show (though actress Amy Sedaris and a bevy of bloggers found a stake in the front row) and she wasn't mentioned in any statements about his inspiration, though a trip to Kauai explains the relaxed aesthetic and tropical floral-happy pieces from his collection. Even so, we couldn't help but draw comparisons between his new designs and RiRi's unpredictably (yet enviably) eccentric style—because at the end of the day, we all know she's his forever muse. 

The Cupcake Dress (pictured above)

Selman closed his show with a sheer tiered black number that was at once both sweet and racy—and reminiscent of Rihanna's too-sweet Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation that she wore for the 2015 Grammys with its out-to-there tiers and cloying bubblegum pink hue.

1 of 7 Brian Ach/Getty; NCP/Star Max/Getty

Tropical Flowers 

With inspiration drawn from Hawaii, Selman's flower power game was, naturally, strong for his spring 2016 collection. If not acid floral printed separates or appliquéd pieces, then it was abstract blooms on off-shoulder minis—a look that RiRi has been known to favor.

2 of 7 Brian Ach/Getty; NCP/Star Max/Getty

White Tees and Jumpsuits

Selman sent out a sun-kissed stretch crepe jumpsuit layered over a simple white tee, and Rihanna has worn a similar ensemble on one occasion, though with a black suspender one-piece.

3 of 7 Brian Ach/Getty; NCP/Star Max/Getty

Bralettes

The designer paired wrap bralettes and frilly midriff-baring crop tops with full tulle crinoline skirts, wide-leg bottoms, and easy drawstring track pants. And we all know Rihanna is no stranger to wearing a bra in public. 

4 of 7 Brian Ach/Getty; Jun Sato/Getty

Denim Dress

Selman punctuated his flower-happy lineup with America's most timeless textile: denim. Even though Rihanna's style skews liberal, she's also been known to take a liking to the classics, like her denim dress at the Tokyo Dior show. 

5 of 7 Brian Ach/Getty; Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Suit Separates (and Not Much Else)

Two very different suits (an acid floral print one at Selman's show and Rihanna's Giorgio Armani shorts suit) styled remarkably the same way: sans layers.

6 of 7 Brian Ach/Getty; Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty

Pajamas

Selman topped off his spring 2016 looks with oversize pajama shirts that were worn like jackets. Just a couple months ago, Rihanna wore the fanciest pink pajamas we've ever seen, featuring a long pink robe, a lacy bra, matching pink pants, and furry heels.

7 of 7 Brian Ach/Getty; James Devaney/WireImage

Converse High-Tops

Rihanna may have a gig as creative director of Puma but way back when, All Star Chuck Taylors used to be her go-to sneaker style. For Selman's show, models stepped into this Converse-espadrille hybrid, an intriguing style blend of indie-skater street and St.-Tropez-getaway chic. 

